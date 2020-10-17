Lexus Cancels the IS Sedan, RC Coupe, CT Hatchback in Europe, SUVs Take Priority

Lexus isn’t a big player in Europe regardless of segment, but nevertheless, the luxury brand from Japan isn’t sitting still either. Because crossovers and SUVs are gaining traction, the European lineup will bid farewell to three passenger cars to bolster the business with more profitable models.
This change of heart is most apparent if you visit a Lexus website in the Old Continent. The German website, for example, greets you on the main page with no fewer than three utility vehicles. These are the subcompact UX, compact NX, and mid-size RX, all of them with the blue Lexus logo that indicates hybrid propulsion.
Speaking to Automotive News, a representative explains the shift through commercial performance. “It's a decision based on the evolution of our portfolio. If you look at the sales of Lexus in Europe and the overall market, the evolution is going more toward SUVs." What buyers want is one thing, but the Japanese automaker has failed to mention that the models they’re discontinuing in the region are some of the oldest in the lineup.
Can you believe the CT is still made? How about the IS, which dates back to 2013 and didn’t receive the 2021 redesign of the American model? Adding insult to injury, Lexus has also pulled the plug on the RC although Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz are keeping the A5, 4 Series, and C-Class Coupe alive.
Retaining the LS boggles the mind as well. Only 61 examples of the breed were sold from January to August 2020, which is bad for business whichever way you look at it. On the other hand, the Luxury Sedan is the nameplate that made Lexus what it is today, the driving force behind the whole Lexus brand.
As for the ES, well, that’s pretty much an afterthought if you compare it to the German competition. Cameras instead of side mirrors are nice in theory, but they won’t woo the European customer away from a 5er or E-Klasse.
Speaking to Automotive News, a representative explains the shift through commercial performance. “It's a decision based on the evolution of our portfolio. If you look at the sales of Lexus in Europe and the overall market, the evolution is going more toward SUVs." What buyers want is one thing, but the Japanese automaker has failed to mention that the models they’re discontinuing in the region are some of the oldest in the lineup.
Can you believe the CT is still made? How about the IS, which dates back to 2013 and didn’t receive the 2021 redesign of the American model? Adding insult to injury, Lexus has also pulled the plug on the RC although Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz are keeping the A5, 4 Series, and C-Class Coupe alive.
Retaining the LS boggles the mind as well. Only 61 examples of the breed were sold from January to August 2020, which is bad for business whichever way you look at it. On the other hand, the Luxury Sedan is the nameplate that made Lexus what it is today, the driving force behind the whole Lexus brand.
As for the ES, well, that’s pretty much an afterthought if you compare it to the German competition. Cameras instead of side mirrors are nice in theory, but they won’t woo the European customer away from a 5er or E-Klasse.