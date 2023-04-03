The Largest Superyacht Built in Spain Is a Saudi Billionaire’s Toy With an Unusual Design

At more than 240 feet (73.6 meters) the gorgeous, bright-white Naia dwarfs other luxury vessels with its majestic stature. Some unusual design tweaks give away its original status. Naia was born as an opulent, yet powerful private vessel for oceanic research. Today, it’s just a glamorous floating mansion, but its unique character still shines through.
More than a decade ago, in 2011, one of the most highly-anticipated launches in the luxury yachting world was ready to turn heads. Pegaso was the largest private superyacht built in Spain, and 150 guests (including Jean-Michel Cousteau, a member of the famous Cousteau family) attended its launch ceremony at Vigo, Spain.
The name of the shipyard where it was built was not familiar to yachting connoisseurs. That’s because the Freire Shipyard, a family-owned business dating back to 1895, specialized in fishing boats and commercial vessels.
Why was it chosen, then? Well, because Pegaso was supposed to be an expedition and research vessel. A highly luxurious one, of course, considering that it had been allegedly commissioned by a Mexican mogul (the logo on the yacht transom was that of Grupo Pegaso, a telecommunication company in Mexico).
mammoth size. Pegaso promised an incredible 10,000- nautical mile (18,520 km) range, meaning that it could travel from Spain to Australia, and back, without any refueling. As an expedition vessel, it also sported an ice class 1D hull (so that it could venture even in the coldest areas) and came with a custom-built, 9-meter (29.5 feet) submarine for oceanographic research.
Pegaso got off to a rocky start, literally. Just before the Monaco Yacht Show in September, it hit some rocks close to the dock, in Spain, apparently due to the malfunctioning of its stern thrusters. Because of that, it had to spend more time at the shipyard, for repairs, but eventually had a successful public debut.
Three years later, in 2014, the Spanish-built megayacht underwent an extensive refit and re-emerged as Naia, an opulent luxury toy. The new owner was reportedly a Saudi Arab billionaire, Saleh Abdulla Kamel. Even after he passed away in 2020, Naia stayed in the family and continues to be a privately-owned pleasure craft that’s also available for charter (asking for more than $600,000 per week in high season).
The original research vessel, created by BMT Nigel Gee and H2 Yacht Design, was transformed into a luxury toy by the same shipyard. For example, the laboratory was converted into two staff cabins, and the master bathroom was upgraded.
When not in use, this giant helipad becomes a lavish sun lounging area, with generous seating and spectacular views. Next to it, guests get to enjoy a stunning open-air gym, that’s fully equipped. It also includes a sauna, and – the cherry on top – a luxurious eight-people jacuzzi.
Another unusual feature for a superyacht is that the bridge deck sits lower. This allows for an incredible owner’s penthouse, on the dedicated owner’s deck. The suite alone unfolds over nearly 1,300 square feet (120 square meters). Imagine spectacular 360-degree views, private terraces both forward and aft, in addition to a lavish private lounge and separate office.
Another advantage is that all of the other guest cabins are also located on the main deck, which means that everyone gets to enjoy plenty of natural light and beautiful views. The only downside is less visibility for the captain (who would typically maneuver the yacht from a much higher bridge deck).
grabs attention with its four enormous satellite domes, meant to provide potential service disruptions and to receive internet connectivity even in the most remote locations. Its air-conditioning system was also adapted for extreme environments, and the black water treatment system complies to the highest standards in the industry.
Powered by twin 3,135 HP Caterpillar engines, Naia burns 700 liters per hour, while cruising at 12 knots (13.8 mph/22 kph). Thanks to the zero-speed stabilizers, everyone onboard Naia enjoys a more pleasant experience while at anchor. There’s nothing getting in the way of enjoying cocktails outdoors, getting a professional massage, or watching a movie in the elegant bridge deck lounge.
Its sophisticated interiors, originally designed by Mark Berryman, reveal a modern style with subtle Zen influences, that is far from the ruggedness of a research vessel and perfectly in line with today’s most luxurious megayachts. Natural materials, such as bamboo, stone, and leather, are beautifully highlighted by a peaceful, neutral-tone color palette.
superyacht is truly a hidden gem – an opulent pleasure craft with the heart of an expedition vessel, and one of the most spectacular vessels coming from Spain.
