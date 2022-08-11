The Hydrogen-Powered BMW X5 Co-Developed With Toyota Is Coming in 2025

BMW’s most recognizable model – the X5 SUV (or SAV, if you speak the brand’s language) – is set to become the mass-produced iX5 Hydrogen. That’s, of course, true only if BMW decides to go ahead and keep the prototype’s name. They might make some changes over the next three years, but one thing’s for sure – the appetite for fuel cell vehicles (FCEV) is just starting in Europe. BMW’s pulling the trigger on another powertrain.