2023 BMW M135i Spied Testing Next to the XM, It's a Tailpipe Fest

BMW’s M Division continues testing the M135i on public roads, and this time, the hot hatch was seen next to the XM, which will be the first standalone BMW M high-rider, and the second M model after the iconic M1.
From a visual perspective, nothing has changed over our previous sighting, as the camouflage is present in all the key spots, making it hard to identify the updates, one of which will be the double amount of tailpipes at the back.
And since we’ve mentioned the back end of the car, we might as well tell you that it has a new rear bumper, and taillights. Up front, it sports slimmer headlamps with a round shape, new grille, and bumper with different central air intake. Rounding off the changes will probably be new colors added to the palette, and perhaps new wheels too.
The cockpit of the regular 1er facelift has already opened up to the camera, revealing the new infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, and steering wheel. There will be a wireless charging pad below the dashboard, two cup holders behind it, new gearshift selector, iDrive rotary dial moved further back, and a new button to change the track, and control the volume. A pair of USB-C ports was visible too, and it is definitely worth noting the updated door cards.
Despite getting four instead of two tailpipes, like its predecessor, the 2023 M135i should retain the output and torque produced by the 2.0-liter four-pot. The turbo’d mill develops 302 hp (306 ps / 225 kW) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque, enabling a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.8 seconds, and a 155 mph (250 kph) top speed in the front-biased all-wheel-drive hatchback.
Expected to premiere before the end of the year, or in early 2023, the facelifted M135i will still take on the likes of the Mercedes-AMG A 35, and Audi S3 Sportback.
