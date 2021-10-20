2022 BMW M135i xDrive Becomes More Dynamic With Updated Suspension, Not Much Else

5 Here Are the 3 Most Powerful European Hot Hatches of 2020

BMW has made a series of revisions to the M135i xDrive for the 2022 model year. The hot hatch, which still cannot compete with the kings of the segment, the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S and Audi RS 3 Sportback , benefits from optimized suspension. 8 photos



The final update for the 2022MY revolves around the color palette. BMW claims that additional special paint finishes, including some from BMW Individual, have been incorporated into the manufacturing process at the Leipzig plant in Germany, where the M135i xDrive comes to life. Some additions include the M shade Sao Paulo Yellow non-metallic, Frozen Pure Grey, and Frozen Orange metallic.



Power is still supplied by the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which continues to churn out an identical 306 ps (302 hp / 225 kW ) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque. It works in concert with an eight-speed automatic transmission and front-biased all-wheel-drive system. The setup enables a 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration in 4.8 seconds and a top speed that remains electronically limited to 250 kph (155 mph). This makes it a rival to the likes of the Said to improve its handling, the hot hatch sports redesigned mounts for the trailing and control arms at the rear, recalibrated springs and dampers, and increased camber values for the front wheels. The model gets standard near-actuator wheel slip limitation tech integrated in the engine control unit, and mechanical limited-slip differential at the front axle.Complementing the car's driving behavior are the dynamic stability control functions, M-tuned steering, and M Sport brakes. The M135i xDrive rides on 18-inch light-alloy wheels, and customers can order the 19-inch set as an option in different designs. BMW states that the soundtrack has been revised as well, as the vehicle has a dual exhaust system with reduced backpressure. Fake engine noise is also pumped inside through the speakers.The final update for the 2022MY revolves around the color palette. BMW claims that additional special paint finishes, including some from BMW Individual, have been incorporated into the manufacturing process at the Leipzig plant in Germany, where the M135i xDrive comes to life. Some additions include the M shade Sao Paulo Yellow non-metallic, Frozen Pure Grey, and Frozen Orange metallic.Power is still supplied by the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which continues to churn out an identical 306 ps (302 hp / 225) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque. It works in concert with an eight-speed automatic transmission and front-biased all-wheel-drive system. The setup enables a 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration in 4.8 seconds and a top speed that remains electronically limited to 250 kph (155 mph). This makes it a rival to the likes of the Mercedes-AMG A 35 and Audi S3 Sportback

