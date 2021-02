2022 Golf R Destroys BMW and Mercedes-AMG Hot Hatches in Wet Drag Race

AMG

BOTB and Archie Hamilton Racing believe this is a world-first drag race. And while we didn't believe it at first, they're actually right. To be noted, the new Audi S3 did race against the BMW and Mercedes at the hands of Carwow last November, and we also saw how the Golf 7.5 R handled those rivals. So what makes the 2022 Golf R better than not only its rivals but also the older generation? On paper, not that much. The 2.0 TSI engine is rated at 320 PS or 316 horsepower. That's about 14 ponies more than the BMW M135i and Mercedes-A35, both of which also use 2.0-liter turbos. They all haveand similar gearboxes, though the Bimmer uses a conventional auto and has slightly more torque.But not all cars are equal in the eyes of the drag racing gods, who have bestowed their blessing onto the Golf R. Maybe that's Volkswagen's reward for sticking with the hot hatch formula that works. As you'll see in this video, the R absolutely smashes its rivals, both under mildly damp and wet conditions.This might be down to a combination of factors. First, the AWD system and DSG gearbox could just be quicker here. We know that the new Golf R has an optional system where you can have more than the usual 50% of the torque sent to the back wheels. In addition, its driver says the gearbox was sending power out constantly.But there could be more than just 14 hp between them. A subsequent rolling race also puts the VW ahead of the other two. We're guessing the gap is more like 40-50 hp, though it might not be the case with every production unit.