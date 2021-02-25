2022 Golf R Destroys BMW and Mercedes-AMG Hot Hatches in Wet Drag Race

While it's not the fastest compact in the world, the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R is proving to be a force within the segment VW pioneered. Even though they appear closely matched on paper, rivals like the BMW M135i just won't be able to keep up, at least based on this drag race.
BOTB and Archie Hamilton Racing believe this is a world-first drag race. And while we didn't believe it at first, they're actually right. To be noted, the new Audi S3 did race against the BMW and Mercedes at the hands of Carwow last November, and we also saw how the Golf 7.5 R handled those rivals.
So what makes the 2022 Golf R better than not only its rivals but also the older generation? On paper, not that much. The 2.0 TSI engine is rated at 320 PS or 316 horsepower. That's about 14 ponies more than the BMW M135i and Mercedes-AMG A35, both of which also use 2.0-liter turbos. They all have AWD and similar gearboxes, though the Bimmer uses a conventional auto and has slightly more torque.
But not all cars are equal in the eyes of the drag racing gods, who have bestowed their blessing onto the Golf R. Maybe that's Volkswagen's reward for sticking with the hot hatch formula that works. As you'll see in this video, the R absolutely smashes its rivals, both under mildly damp and wet conditions.
This might be down to a combination of factors. First, the AWD system and DSG gearbox could just be quicker here. We know that the new Golf R has an optional system where you can have more than the usual 50% of the torque sent to the back wheels. In addition, its driver says the gearbox was sending power out constantly.
But there could be more than just 14 hp between them. A subsequent rolling race also puts the VW ahead of the other two. We're guessing the gap is more like 40-50 hp, though it might not be the case with every production unit.
So what makes the 2022 Golf R better than not only its rivals but also the older generation? On paper, not that much. The 2.0 TSI engine is rated at 320 PS or 316 horsepower. That's about 14 ponies more than the BMW M135i and Mercedes-AMG A35, both of which also use 2.0-liter turbos. They all have AWD and similar gearboxes, though the Bimmer uses a conventional auto and has slightly more torque.
But not all cars are equal in the eyes of the drag racing gods, who have bestowed their blessing onto the Golf R. Maybe that's Volkswagen's reward for sticking with the hot hatch formula that works. As you'll see in this video, the R absolutely smashes its rivals, both under mildly damp and wet conditions.
This might be down to a combination of factors. First, the AWD system and DSG gearbox could just be quicker here. We know that the new Golf R has an optional system where you can have more than the usual 50% of the torque sent to the back wheels. In addition, its driver says the gearbox was sending power out constantly.
But there could be more than just 14 hp between them. A subsequent rolling race also puts the VW ahead of the other two. We're guessing the gap is more like 40-50 hp, though it might not be the case with every production unit.