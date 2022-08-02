An Uber Driver Won a Brand-New BMW M3 Touring and Some Spare Cash, His Son Was Ecstatic

Using your car for driving people around as an Uber partner has its ups and downs. If you’re the type of person that treats the vehicle as a family member, then you won’t be that happy about all the strangers that get in. Fortunately, this man won a high-performance BMW M3 Touring that will surely make family trips more entertaining. He also got $36,500 (£30,000)!
Joseph Igwubor lives in the United Kingdom and works as an Uber driver to support his family. The man got some unexpected news on a random morning. He was genuinely surprised to see someone knocking on his door who told him that a brand-new BMW M3 Touring will very soon be in his garage. But that wasn’t all. He also got a huge lump sum to go with his new car.
The BMW M3 Touring is available in Europe, Australia, and some Asian markets. Unfortunately, those living in North and South America won’t have the chance to order one. But there’s no need to be sad about it for long. In a couple of years, those living in countries like the U.S. will most likely get their hands on the next-gen G99 BMW M5 Touring. Now that’s more like it, isn’t it?
Getting back to our lucky Uber driver, Igwubor almost didn’t believe he will soon own the coveted station wagon (or estate, if you live in the UK). He was shy at first, but the person that presented the vehicle managed to take him out and showed him an M3 Competition. Because the vehicle isn’t being delivered to customers yet, the man was surprised with the sedan version. That’s all for the show since he participated in a weekly competition that has cars and money as prizes. The organizers wanted to show people and prospective participants that they would deliver their promises.
Even though he won the Touring, the man will receive the $101,000 (£83,000) car after the order is put in. It’ll still have the 510 HP under the hood and the M xDrive that allows for some fun, but he’ll have to wait for the real delivery. But he will also have the choice of getting the value of the car in cash if the winner so desires. That's up to him.
The lucky winner was a bit speechless, but his boy was incredibly happy about it. Watch how it all went down. The excitement is contagious!
