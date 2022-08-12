Here’s a Hyundai i40 Climbing on Top of a Lamborghini Huracan at an Intersection

These boots are made for walking, as the song goes. In the case of this blue Hyundai i40, these boots were made for walking all over you, even if you’re a Lamborghini Huracan that just so happens to have the right of way.
A very strange and very costly accident happened at a small intersection in Leeds, West Yorkshire, England, on the morning of August 11. Surveillance video and photos from the scene of the accident have been posted on social media, where they quickly went viral and, as these things go, sparked a very heated debate on who was at fault.
The West Yorkshire Police have confirmed the crash but are only saying this much for the time being: “At 10.24am today, police were called to a road traffic collision involving a Lamborghini and a Hyundai at the junction of Whitehall Road and Dixon Lane in Leeds. There were no serious injuries.”
The fact that there were no injuries is the silver lining. The bad news is that one of the cars took serious damage after the other climbed on top of it.
It’s all in the video: a blue Hyundai i40 is waiting to get off a secondary road, as a white Lamborghini Huracan is approaching on the main road behind a van. For a brief second, the driver of the Huracan signals a left turn, after which he changes his mind and continues onward. At the same time, the Hyundai comes out through the intersection, hits the Lambo, and climbs with both the front and rear wheels onto its hood, where it remained until police arrived.
The whole thing plays out more strangely than it probably looks in writing – though arguably not as strange as that time when a Ford Explorer walked all over a Chevrolet Corvette C4. The difference is that the Hyundai is no SUV, yet it was still able to climb on the low front end of the Lamborghini as if it was nothing, even at a relatively low speed. Another difference is that the Lambo had the right of way.
Photos snapped at the scene of the accident show that passers-by were equally intrigued by how this could have happened, while the number of emergency vehicles indicates first-responders expected injuries. The driver of the Lambo certainly came dangerously close.
The West Yorkshire Police have confirmed the crash but are only saying this much for the time being: “At 10.24am today, police were called to a road traffic collision involving a Lamborghini and a Hyundai at the junction of Whitehall Road and Dixon Lane in Leeds. There were no serious injuries.”
The fact that there were no injuries is the silver lining. The bad news is that one of the cars took serious damage after the other climbed on top of it.
It’s all in the video: a blue Hyundai i40 is waiting to get off a secondary road, as a white Lamborghini Huracan is approaching on the main road behind a van. For a brief second, the driver of the Huracan signals a left turn, after which he changes his mind and continues onward. At the same time, the Hyundai comes out through the intersection, hits the Lambo, and climbs with both the front and rear wheels onto its hood, where it remained until police arrived.
The whole thing plays out more strangely than it probably looks in writing – though arguably not as strange as that time when a Ford Explorer walked all over a Chevrolet Corvette C4. The difference is that the Hyundai is no SUV, yet it was still able to climb on the low front end of the Lamborghini as if it was nothing, even at a relatively low speed. Another difference is that the Lambo had the right of way.
Photos snapped at the scene of the accident show that passers-by were equally intrigued by how this could have happened, while the number of emergency vehicles indicates first-responders expected injuries. The driver of the Lambo certainly came dangerously close.
Lamborghini supercar ploughs into another car in the #Leeds area this morning. Emergency Services are dealing with the incident on Whitehall Road at the junction with Dixon Lane in the #Wortley area of the city https://t.co/zksTzaiRQL pic.twitter.com/3uC2vNeK9F— YappApp (@YappAppLtd) August 11, 2022