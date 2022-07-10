A Ford SUV Ran Over a Corvette Like It Was Nothing

The drag coefficient is something that many car manufacturers are looking at when building cars, especially low, pointy sports cars. When car companies design a new vehicle, they consider the car's drag coefficient in addition to its other performance characteristics, but perhaps engineers need to rethink these rules a bit.
Sometimes it's not good for a car to be too aerodynamic for the strangest of reasons: there's a risk that other, bigger vehicles will literally climb on them too easily. Like in this video that recently uploaded on Reddit.
We can see a Ford Explorer SUV appear on a street and at one point make a left turn. Just then, the SUV intersects with a much smaller car, a Chevy Corvette C4. You can tell the Ford did not go for a ride on its own, because you can see the driver inside moving around at the moment of impact. After the SUV runs both left wheels over the Corvette it has just met in the turn, the two cars come to a stop seemingly stunned by what just happened.
Officially there is no information about the incident, but we can see for ourselves that there was some damage but fortunately no casualties. Perhaps just the heart and ego of the driver of the Corvette. The front of the car was damaged by the impact and you can also see the rearview mirror hanging after the SUV went over the obstacle. There's probably another damage not seen in that video.
For all we suspect, there could have been a person in the SUV who didn't have much driving experience. On the other hand, the driver was also quite undisciplined, and the light signal announcing the change of direction is not visible. Not that it would have helped much to avoid the impact, but we could have understood his intentions.
At first glance, the SUV was left with a slightly dented front bumper. It's as if it ran over a higher curb.
