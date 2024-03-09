The Honeylion Is a Colorful, Luxurious, Huge Mobile Home for the Entire Fam

Just because a family home is a tiny house doesn't mean that it's literally "tiny." You don't have to take our word for it, either because we have the perfect example to back it up: the Honeylion.
Honeylion is the latest completed build from Columbus, OH-based company Modern Tiny Living, or MTL for short. This particular builder specializes in custom units, but it also offers a series of models to choose from as a starting point. Like many other U.S.-based builders, MTL is also leaning into park models as the preferred alternative between traditional housing and compact tiny homes.
Put differently, park models are the compromise solution to downsizing and living a more mobile and intentional lifestyle. They're still mobile because they sit on trailers, but their dimensions allow you to move them around only with special permits. On the other hand, their size brings them closer to brick-and-mortar homes in terms of convenience, features, and comfort.
Park models are the big tough brother of tiny houses, but they're also better specced and even quite luxurious, which makes them the premium version of downsizing.
Honeylion definitely wants to be that: a premium, super fancy mobile home for a family looking to downsize in style and total comfort. It's huge by comparison to regular tinies that sit on single or dual-axle trailers, and it offers plenty of room for an entire family to live comfortably, even on a permanent basis.
This unit is a gooseneck model, which means it "borrows" the gooseneck element from fifth-wheelers to add even more space. As we've seen with many other tiny houses of this kind, the gooseneck portion of the trailer is taken up entirely by the main bedroom, which, in this case, holds the king-size bed and storage options and has plenty of space to move around without feeling like you're cramped from all sides.
The Honeylion sits on a 36-foot quad-axle custom-made trailer and has a width of 8.5 feet (11 meters by 2.6 meters). It's already large, but it also uses a dual-loft layout to create even more living space, which makes it the perfect mobile home for entertaining or living 24/7. Or both.
The emphasis is on luxurious living, both through the choice of materials used and how they combine visually. This particular unit is an immediate standout thanks to the dual color scheme with neutrals throughout and gorgeous red accents that go from the exterior finishes to the furniture and decorative pieces. It seems silly to place much emphasis on aesthetics when choosing a forever home, but we'd be lying if we said the Honeylion isn't a looker.
At the rear of the trailer is an elevated dining area slash lounge slash guest bedroom, with wraparound glazing to allow taking in the spectacular views of wherever this home is parked. The central part is taken up by the large kitchen, with the kids' loft on top and the bathroom forward as you move toward the gooseneck part. The main bedroom is accessible by a set of storage-integrating stairs, which also offers a higher degree of privacy.
Because dimensions allow it and because this unit was designed for full-term living, it comes with everything you'd need from a home to live comfortably. Include here full-size appliances and plenty of working surface in the kitchen, a full-size bathroom, and countless storage options. You get storage everywhere: in the cabinets and drawers in the kitchen, under the stairs, under the floor, in both staircases, in the walls, and in an exterior "garage."
Another surprise (*for a tiny house) is the bathroom. Sure, it has a Nature's Head composting toilet, in keeping with the mission of tiny living to help owners reduce their carbon footprint, but it also has a standalone tub. If you're not new to the tiny house trend, bathtubs in this type of mobile home are the ultimate luxury, right there next to doors on bedrooms.
So, MTL advertising the Honeylion as having a "spa-like bathroom" is meant to be the cherry on the proverbial cake. The bathroom also has a custom sink on a custom vanity, a laundry station, and, again, space to move around without bumping elbows.
Every area and room in the house is airy and spacious, with MTL using expansive glazing throughout to amplify that feeling. Besides the wraparound windows in the lounge, you also get large windows and skylights in both lofts – a most valuable addition to make up for the fact that you don't have standing height in the smaller one.
The Honeylion is finished in poplar tongue and groove inside, with LVT flooring, a mini-split for AC and heating, and insulation throughout for all-season use. It uses a standard RV connection to hook up to the grid but could theoretically be rendered autonomous at a later time.
That would have to come at an extra cost, obviously – and the mobile home itself is not cheap. The Honeylion starts at $129,000 for the unit showcased in the video tour below, but you can still customize it further if you want to – and if you can afford it.