The Grand Tour Season 2 Gets a Good Trailer, Airs December 8th

Richard Hammond's crash may have put them a little bit behind schedule, but the second season of The Grand Tour is finally on its way. We have a fresh trailer that's honestly quite entertaining to watch.
11 photos
Amazon Prime today announced that the first episode would air on December 8th, which is about a month's worth of delay compared to the original schedule. However, a brand new trailer video keeps the excitement levels up.
It starts off slow with three classic Jaguars sedans on top of a snowy hill somewhere in the United States. But the trio is up to the usual shenanigans, trying to drive them down a ski slope. Maybe this was inspired by the original winter testing footage Jaguar was famous for a while back.
What new supercars? They've got that too in the trailer, namely the Acura NSX
, Lamborghini Aventador and the Rimac electric supercar that nearly killed Hammond. Obviously, it's not the one from the crash, since it burned to a crisp.
"That's nice," says James May about the way the new Kia Stinger GT handles. For a touch more affordable performance, the trio also tested the Audi TT-RS and an Ariel Nomad down in Croatia
of all places.
Ever wondered what it's like to drive some really old vehicles through Mozambique? Neither did we, but they are going to get bogged down in some in Africa. Basically, they're up to their old tricks.
The only important thing that's changing this year is that the excellent tent that moved all over the world last year will instead be stuck in place at a permanent location in the Cotswolds, south-central England. Why even bother making it a tent?
The company also recently announced a new book called The Grand Tour Guide. This book is said to be a guide with an "abundance of information, most of which is probably wrong and possibly dangerous" that will retail for $29.99.