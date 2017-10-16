Bugatti Veyron Andes Mountains Crash Looks Surreal, Damage Is Serious

autoevolution
 

As you are reading this, a small group of fortunate aficionados is enjoying the thrills of the Bugatti Grand Tour 2017, with the event having kicked off last week. Alas, the event hasn't been without its issues, since a Veyron has been involved in a serious crash.
The accident took place in the Andes Mountains and, if you take a look at the aftermath images we have here, it might seem like we're dealing with a surreal setup.

While the info on the event that led to the accident is missing, the hypercar seems to have sustained serious damage. At first, it might seem like we're only dealing with damage to the lower side of the machine. However, in such cases, the issues underneath the vehicle can't be ignored.

We've also brought along a piece of footage, one that shows the Bug being towed onto the platform of a truck. Unofficial sources have mentioned that the crash hasn't led to any injuries, which is the only positive part of this happening.

The rest of the participants are still enjoying the ride - the tour, which started on Thursday, October 12, isn't scheduled to end until Sunday, October 22.

The Veyrons and Chiron(s) taking part in the event are behind hooned on the roads of Argentina and Chile. And here's to hoping that the other W16 wielders involved in the event reach the finish line in one piece.

This brings us to the most important difference between the two Molsheim monsters. While both are extremely good at sprinting, the Chiron is considerably more talkative than the beast it replaces, thus allowing its driver to be fully engaged. And this arguably means we're dealing with a machine that's safer to hoon.

Speaking of which, we've also included an Instagram photo of the Bugatti owners enjoying themselves on the road.

 

