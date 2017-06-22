autoevolution

Chris Harris Drag Racing NSX, V8 V10 and 911 Turbo Nearly Ends in Crash

The weather famously tends to get in the way of Top Gear's drag races. Sure, they can do the V-max stuff during the summer, but what if you have a Porsche 911 Turbo, Honda NSX and Audi R8 V10 and it's cats and dogs - do you give up?
Chris Harris is not a quitter or a coward. We learned that when he repeatedly crashed the Giulia Q while trying to drift.

The NSX is the star of the show. But the heavens continue to pour, and the Honda supercar gets squirrely. Thus, the first attempt at drag racing the trio is abandoned for fear of a major cockup.

So is that all she wrote? Not quite. Harris gets back to reviewing the NSX using the opposite lock method, saying that the engine, dampers, and noise are all excellent. But the not-so-special interior and the gearbox lets it down a bit. Calling it a baby Porsche 918 Spyder is perhaps the best compliment you can pay to the Made-in-Ohio hybrid supercar.

Those who say the 911 Turbo isn't a supercar apparently haven't watched the race on the ski slope against the Lamborghini Huracan. Of course, everybody knows that Harris is a huge Porsche fan, so we're more surprised about his take on the R8.

After smashing it on boring design, the Top Gear host builds Audi's V10 back up. He says that the normal steering system, not the adaptive one, is way better in the handling department. Also, "it is possible to construct an argument to buy the R8 based on the engine alone.” Pushing 610 horsepower and being almost 200 kilograms lighter than the NSX means the R8 is a yellow superlative of the old-school variety.

The third and final drag race see Harris in the Porsche. In these greasy conditions, the 911 Turbo manages to win because of its traction advantage, and this isn't even the S model. Still, the Golf GTI of supercars seems to be the least exciting.

