Richard Hammond's New Porsche 911 Is Actually Old, Only Has 125 HP

Speaking of which, we're still waiting for the 700 horswepower rear-wheel-drive special to reach its first owners. Meanwhile, we have to turn to Instagram tales in order to see the real-world face of the Rennsport Neunelfer. With the famous gear head having sold his 991.1 GT3 RS, you would imagine that his acquisition has to do with the 991.2 GT3, but this isn't the case.In fact, as we mentioned in the title above, Hammond grabbed a retro incarnation of the Neunelfer, namely a 1969 911T. As the Brit admits in a video that recently surfaced online, this is not the quickest Porscha out there. To be more precise, the 2.2-liter heart of the Zuffenhausen machine only delivers 125 hp.Nevertheless, the Grand Tour star seems extremely pleased with the driving thrills delivered by the air-cooled toy.In the final part of the video, you'll notice Hammond talking about the actual reasons for which he was present on set - the VIP aficionado simply used the occasion to introduce his new baby to the world.And while the presenter only mentioned that he was engaged in a filming session involving a much larger Neunelfer, we could expect the Grand Tour crew to have been playing with the brand spanking new GT2 RS.Given all the attention King Kong has received, Nurburgring production car lap record and all, it would only be normal for the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS to land in the hands of the Grand Tour crew.Alas, we can't embed the video showing the adventure above, which means you'll have to head over to the DriveTribe website in order to check out the clip.Speaking of which, we're still waiting for the 700 horswepower rear-wheel-drive special to reach its first owners. Meanwhile, we have to turn to Instagram tales in order to see the real-world face of the Rennsport Neunelfer.