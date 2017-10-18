autoevolution
 

2019 Porsche 911 Spied at Nurburgring, Gets Closer to Production

18 Oct 2017
by
As far as this year is concerned, you can probably consider the 911 unveiling game over. After all, Porsche has delivered the Nurburgring-taming GT2 RS, the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series and the GT3 Touring Package, so the situation isn't exactly the kind you can complain about. However, this doesn't mean that Zuffenhausen engineers aren't still out there, testing new Neunelfer models. And the latest sighting of the kind allows us to take a look at the 2019 Porsche 911.
The next generation of the iconic sportscar has been spotted doing its thing at the Nurburgring, albeit with the prototype we have here having been spied on the road in the proximity of the Nordschleife.

As always with the 911, the new generation won't bring massive styling changes. For now, the heavy camouflage on the car prevents us from zooming in on the details. However, as we mentioned when spying the sportscar earlier this week, the rear end of the beast mixes 959 (think: the profile of the rear wing) and Mission E elements (the taillights).

We're expecting the Germans to update the current platform of the 911 for the new model. And the most important changes will come from the wider tracks and the engine positions - while retaining its rear position, the heart of the Porscha should get a bit closer to the center of the car.

The Carrera and Carrera S models will pack an evolution of the all-new 3.0-liter turbocharged engined introduced for the current models, while the GT3 and GT3 RS will remain members of the natural aspiration clan.

However, the rumor mill talks about Porsche introducing not one, but two hybrid models. The first would sit just about the Carrera S in terms of performance, while the seconds could be Turbo S E-Hybrid with up to 700 hp.

When it comes to the interior, we've already spied a prototype packing a digital dashboard, albeit with the central tachometer keeping its analog nature.

While we're talking about the Porsche 911 generation change, we'll remind you that the GT3 RS is the only member of the current range that has yet to be touched by the 991.2 mid-cycle revamp. Nevertheless, we have spied the Rennsport Neunelfer and we're expecting it to drop in the first months of next year. Speaking of which, the next-gen Neunelfer should land by mid-2019.


 

