2019 Porsche 911 Spied at Nurburgring, Gets Closer to Production

As far as this year is concerned, you can probably consider the 911 unveiling game over. After all, Porsche has delivered the Nurburgring-taming GT2 RS, the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series and the GT3 Touring Package, so the situation isn't exactly the kind you can complain about. However, this doesn't mean that Zuffenhausen engineers aren't still out there, testing new Neunelfer models. And the latest sighting of the kind allows us to take a look at the 2019 Porsche 911.