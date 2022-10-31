The First Ferrari F512 M to Cross the Pond Goes Up for Auction

The Ferrari F521 M was manufactured for a brief 18 months, beginning in 1994, and just 501 of the 'Modificata' were built. Only 75 cars made it to the U.S.
This car is a unique example of those 75 that made it stateside, as it is the very first of those to land on American soil. The F512 M model was the last of Maranello's renowned flat-12-powered Ferrari models, in addition to rounding out the Testarossa line.
This final variant was designed to be distinctive from its predecessors in terms of chassis, engine, and cosmetics. Internal engine components such as titanium rods and an increase in compression enabled the flat-12 to reach a peak of 440 ps (434 hp) and launch the F512 M from 0 to 60 mph (96.6 kp/h) in a mere 4.7 seconds, topping out at 195 mph (313 kp/h).
Other hidden improvements include a stainless steel exhaust, Bosch ABS and improved suspension components that, together with the 50:50 weight distribution, resulted in a supreme handling sports car.
A couple of the more obvious modifications are redesigned taillights, three-piece alloy wheels, and an all-new front fascia.
This No. 1 of 75 chassis number 099744 is all original and finished in classic Rossa Corsa with a beige leather interior and beaver carpeting.
The car was initially delivered in March 0f 1995 to Wide World of Cars in New Jersey. The car changed hands several times, residing in Florida, Texas, and finally, California. All routine maintenance has been performed and all documentation to that effect exists. In September of 2015, this F5112 M was certified with a Ferrari Classiche Red Book, confirming the car is factory-original with all matching numbers.
With just 12,596 miles (20,271 km) on the clock, this classic is being auctioned by RM Sotheby's and is expected to command in excess of $550,000. The auction begins on October 31st and wraps up on November 3rd.
