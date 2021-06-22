The Ferrari 488 Pista Is a Dream Car, but Would Tiff Needell Buy One?

More on this:

1 Brabus Will Sell You a Ferrari 488 Pista For $500k… Wait, What?

2 Ferrari 488 Pista Drag Races Porsche Taycan 4S, the Track Is Too Short

3 One-Day-Old Ferrari 488 Pista Crashed Is an Expensive Lesson in Cockiness

4 Kevin Hart Probably Added a New Ferrari 488 Pista to His Collection

5 Ferrari F8 Tributo and 488 Pista Come To Blows With Spectacular Results