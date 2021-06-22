The Ferrari 488 Pista Is a Dream Car, but Would Tiff Needell Buy One?

Ferrari sounded the death knell for the 488 two years ago, and with it, they also buried the 488 Pista. However, since they have yet to launch a hardcore variant of the F8, which is the 488’s direct replacement, Tiff Needell decided to revisit the 488 Pista, in an old-school manner.
Behind the wheel of an example bathed in £17,000 (~$23,500) worth of carbon fiber options, and with the fancy stripe that costs another £8,500 ($11,800), he reminded viewers what makes the Ferrari 488 Pista such a jaw-dropping machine.
For one, it boasts improved airflow and increased downforce for track use, and a very clever drag reduction system. The suspension is 10% stiffer compared to the regular 488 GTB, it features individual wheel braking, and since every kilogram counts, it has undergone a strict diet. On paper, it doesn’t sound like a kidney-friendly experience, but as it turns out, it is very relaxing to drive.
The Ferrari 488 Pista does not pack a high-revving, naturally aspirated engine behind the seats, as the turbocharged era has caught up with it. As a result, it uses a twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 that develops 720 PS (710 HP / 530 kW) and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft) of torque, working in conjunction with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and rear-wheel-drive.
A pristine example of the Italian supercar takes only 2.85 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph), 7.6 seconds from nought to 200 kph (124 mph), and will max out at over 340 kph (211 mph).
Back in the day, Ferrari would sell you a 488 Pista for around £250,000 ($347,000) in the UK. The one driven by Tiff Needell was a £300,000 ($416,000) affair, but if he had that kind of money to blow on a weekend car, would he get one in a heartbeat, or go for something less powerful, yet more engaging, like the Dino? Let’s see what the famous journo had to say about it.
