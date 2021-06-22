Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Rips Through $200K in Fully-Loaded Form

Now it’s 2021, and enough time has passed since the model’s introduction for us to have quite the number of versions to choose from. For instance, on the American market, buyers can choose between four variants, powered by two different engines, and catering to different needs.
The entry-level AMG GT 4-Door is the GT 43, boasting a 3.0-liter inline-6 turbo engine with EQ Boost that is rated at 362 hp and comes with a 4.8 seconds acceleration time. The model kicks off at $89,900, which is not bad but not great either.
Up next is the GT 53, selling for $99,950 with the same engine, only running an electric auxiliary compressor. The numbers for this one are 429 hp and an acceleration time to 60 mph of 4.4 seconds.
But the real fun only starts when you get to the GT 63 because, well, as with all things AMG, this is the magic number. The regular 63 boasts 577 hp, while the S variant rocks 630 hp. In both cases, responsible for the output is AMG’s mighty 4.0-liter V8 biturbo.
AMG Month here at autoevolution, and as part of that coverage, we’ve been trying to find the most expensive configuration for all Mercedes Classes that come with AMG versions. Naturally, we saved the best, the exclusive GT for last, and we’ll naturally focus on the most potent of versions, the GT 63 S.
The model kicks off on the American market at $161,900, which is basically double the price of the entry-level 43. But hey, you’re getting an AMG V8 biturbo from the get-go, and the chance of taking the price of the car over the $200k threshold really, really fast.
As usual, we spent some time on the Mercedes configurator trying to get to the most expensive version possible, and we think we’ve narrowed it down to the Brilliant Blue Magno example we have here.
For the exterior, of the ten hues available, we’ve chosen this blue one, for which a buyer will have to pay $3,950. The GT has eight wheel choices, two of which are exclusive to the GT, namely the monoblock-style ones. There are two options, and we went for the $3,700 21-inch pieces in black.
There are a bunch of exterior packages to choose from, but they don’t work well together. We committed another $3,700 for the Exterior Carbon Fiber Package I, but that no longer allows us to select the Night or Aerodynamics packages. Given how Carbon is a bit more expensive than both the other two, we decided to stick with this one.
We ended up spending the most, $27,615, on optional extras. Of that, for instance, $8,950 is reserved for the AMG ceramic composite braking system and $2,500 for front seats.
At the end of our exercise, we ended up with a Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe worth $212,925. That makes it just the second AMG model to rip through the $200,000 mark, following the S 63.
The entry-level AMG GT 4-Door is the GT 43, boasting a 3.0-liter inline-6 turbo engine with EQ Boost that is rated at 362 hp and comes with a 4.8 seconds acceleration time. The model kicks off at $89,900, which is not bad but not great either.
Up next is the GT 53, selling for $99,950 with the same engine, only running an electric auxiliary compressor. The numbers for this one are 429 hp and an acceleration time to 60 mph of 4.4 seconds.
But the real fun only starts when you get to the GT 63 because, well, as with all things AMG, this is the magic number. The regular 63 boasts 577 hp, while the S variant rocks 630 hp. In both cases, responsible for the output is AMG’s mighty 4.0-liter V8 biturbo.
AMG Month here at autoevolution, and as part of that coverage, we’ve been trying to find the most expensive configuration for all Mercedes Classes that come with AMG versions. Naturally, we saved the best, the exclusive GT for last, and we’ll naturally focus on the most potent of versions, the GT 63 S.
The model kicks off on the American market at $161,900, which is basically double the price of the entry-level 43. But hey, you’re getting an AMG V8 biturbo from the get-go, and the chance of taking the price of the car over the $200k threshold really, really fast.
As usual, we spent some time on the Mercedes configurator trying to get to the most expensive version possible, and we think we’ve narrowed it down to the Brilliant Blue Magno example we have here.
For the exterior, of the ten hues available, we’ve chosen this blue one, for which a buyer will have to pay $3,950. The GT has eight wheel choices, two of which are exclusive to the GT, namely the monoblock-style ones. There are two options, and we went for the $3,700 21-inch pieces in black.
There are a bunch of exterior packages to choose from, but they don’t work well together. We committed another $3,700 for the Exterior Carbon Fiber Package I, but that no longer allows us to select the Night or Aerodynamics packages. Given how Carbon is a bit more expensive than both the other two, we decided to stick with this one.
We ended up spending the most, $27,615, on optional extras. Of that, for instance, $8,950 is reserved for the AMG ceramic composite braking system and $2,500 for front seats.
At the end of our exercise, we ended up with a Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe worth $212,925. That makes it just the second AMG model to rip through the $200,000 mark, following the S 63.