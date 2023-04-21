The Facelifted Crossover Brits Forgot Existed Launches in Their Market

It's the MG HS, a compact crossover whose mid-cycle refresh is already three years old, and it has just reached Britain's shores in right-hand drive, having been available in other markets since 2020.
Mind you, the tweaked design and extra features are reserved for the gasoline variant of the car, as the plug-in hybrid will soldier on alongside its new sibling for the time being, the automaker says.
So, what are we looking at in terms of the updated design? That would be a slightly more aggressive appearance, with new LED headlights, a bolder grille, and a different bumper. At the rear, the 2023 MG HS features a new bumper, LED taillights, and revised dual exhaust tips. The new 18-inch diamond-cut wheels and the Urban Gray paint finish round off the makeover.
In the cabin, MG's rival to the likes of the Nissan Qashqai, Toyota RAV4, and Hyundai Tucson features the same amount of space, though that's obvious, as it's a mid-cycle refresh and not a new generation. It has an upgraded 10.1-inch infotainment system said to feature new hardware that helps it operate smoother and a generous amount of gear that varies depending on the trim level chosen.
For the base variant, known as the SE, you are looking at air conditioning, satellite navigation system, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and keyless entry. These add up to the rain-sensing wipers, reversing camera, parking sensors, and bi-function LED headlights. The upper-spec Trophy has rear privacy windows, an improved audio system with six speakers, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, and leather upholstery.
MG says that the Pilot, aka their bundle of safety gear, is standard across the range. It comprises the lane keep assist with lane departure warning, active emergency braking with pedestrian and bicycle detection, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, intelligent speed limit assist, and intelligent high beam assist.
Powering the 2023 MG HS is the same 1.5-liter gasoline engine with turbocharging. The four-banger churns out 162 ps (160 hp/119 kW), delivering the output to the wheels through a standard manual gearbox. A dual-clutch automatic transmission is available as an option on both trim levels. The PHEV model soldiers on with a 1.5-liter turbo-four working in concert with a 90 kW (122 ps/121 hp) electric motor for a total system output of 258 ps (254 hp/190 kW). The automaker says the electric range with the battery fully charged is 32 miles (51 km) in the plug-in hybrid HS.
As for the pricing, interested parties are looking at a minimum of £23,495 (equal to $29,221) to buy the 2023 MG HS SE and £25,995 ($32,331) for the better-equipped Trophy. All brand-new MG models benefit from a 7-year/80,000-mile (128,747-km warranty), including the HS.
