The Drive-Thru Is a Dangerous Place: Mazda CX-5 Flips Over, No Coffee for the Driver

Drive-thrus are apparently very dangerous places. You buy some fast food, you get a coffee, and you flip over. At least, that is the worst-case scenario, and the driver of a Mazda CX-5 has one hell of a tale to tell.
The incident took place in Londonderry, New Hampshire, right at the entrance of a drive-thru, near a gas station. The Londonderry Police Department shared photos of the aftermath, captioning the post with humor: "Life happens, but coffee helps." It would have probably helped, but the driver did not get there.
The Mazda CX-5 they were driving now lays on one side as if it's taking a nap. Of course, the drive-thru is no place for a nap, and that's not why it ended up in that very unusual position.
The driver must have hit a curb located at the entrance of the drive-thru. A yellow pole on the passenger's side looks as if it got hit by the Mazda SUV, as it stands inclined to the ground.
All visible parts of the body of the car seem intact, and so does the undercarriage, so there was obviously no large obstacle that the SUV hit before it flipped over. The only suspects are the curb and the yellow pole.
The driver's side, the one that hit the tarmac, probably does not look that good. Most likely, the windows on that side were shattered on impact, and the door panels were badly bruised and dented.
Considering that the entrance of a drive-thru is no area where you can drive at high speed, it is strange that such obstacles forced the SUV to flip over. But, well, some drivers have their ways of doing things. And this one right here, we must admit, is one of a kind.
The model does not wear a registration plate. There is just a plate displaying the name of a dealership at the front, which might indicate that the vehicle had just left the showroom.
Police, fire crews, and paramedics arrived at the scene. However, the driver was extracted from the car and walked away unharmed. There is no reporter related to the presence of a passenger on board the Mazda CX-5 at the moment of the crash.
However, the accident is going to cost the dealership. Since the brand-new Mazda CX-5 is not registered yet, it might not even have an insurance policy. Besides, it shouldn't even be on public roads without registration plates.
Drive-thrus can, indeed, be dangerous places. Not even actors can escape them. Two years ago, Hollywood star Ben Affleck hit a Starbucks sign with his then brand-new V8-powered Mercedes-AMG S 63. His then-fiancee, now wife Jennifer Lopez was in the passenger seat at the moment.
Back in December, a Tesla Model Y climbed on a power box at a McDonald's drive-thru, leaving an entire neighborhood without electricity. The driver explained that her Tesla just started driving at 70 mph (112 kph). She had to get the front axle off the ground to stop the car.
