Drunk Teenager Who Crashed VW Golf Into McDonald's Gets Banned From the Roads

Drinking and driving never is a good idea, and this 19-year-old might have learned his lesson when he found himself crashing into a McDonald's while trying to use the Drive-Thru following a night at the pub. For that, he got a 24-month driving ban.
Although it should be a truth universally acknowledged not to drink and drive, people don’t always abide by the rules. And this is one of the major causes of accidents all over the world. However, a survey commissioned by the independent road safety charity IAM RoadSmart showed that the majority of UK drivers are willing to drive after a night of binge drinking. The survey proved that motorists don’t understand the quantity of alcohol in the breathed air needed to trigger the police breathalyzer. So, they overestimate it.
This might have happened with Taylor Steel, 19, who spent the night at the pub, drinking with his friends, in late November last year. The teenager then got into his car and went on his way. But he must've felt hungry and decided to grab some food. He seemed to have taken "drive-thru" literally though. When trying to use the Drive-Thru at Buck Barn services near Horsham, West Sussex, UK, he actually drove his Volkswagen Golf through McDonald’s.
Steel failed the alcohol test, and was almost three times over the legal limit, as he had 101 mcg of alcohol per 100 ml of breath (the legal limit in the UK is 35 mcg). He reportedly told the police he didn’t know why he got behind the wheel in the first place and had no idea where he wanted to go.
A Sussex Police spokesperson revealed that Steel is no longer able to drive for 24 months: “Steel appeared before Crawley magistrates’ court on 25 January, where he pleaded guilty to the offense and was disqualified from driving for 24 months. He was also sentenced to a 12-month community order, requiring him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, and must pay £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge."
They added: “If you’re prepared to drive under the influence of drink or drugs, prepare to face the consequences.”
Luckily, no one was hurt, but the crash caused extensive damage to the fast-food building. And, hopefully, this will be a good lesson for him and others before they recklessly hop behind the wheel after having a pint or two.
This might have happened with Taylor Steel, 19, who spent the night at the pub, drinking with his friends, in late November last year. The teenager then got into his car and went on his way. But he must've felt hungry and decided to grab some food. He seemed to have taken "drive-thru" literally though. When trying to use the Drive-Thru at Buck Barn services near Horsham, West Sussex, UK, he actually drove his Volkswagen Golf through McDonald’s.
Steel failed the alcohol test, and was almost three times over the legal limit, as he had 101 mcg of alcohol per 100 ml of breath (the legal limit in the UK is 35 mcg). He reportedly told the police he didn’t know why he got behind the wheel in the first place and had no idea where he wanted to go.
A Sussex Police spokesperson revealed that Steel is no longer able to drive for 24 months: “Steel appeared before Crawley magistrates’ court on 25 January, where he pleaded guilty to the offense and was disqualified from driving for 24 months. He was also sentenced to a 12-month community order, requiring him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, and must pay £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge."
They added: “If you’re prepared to drive under the influence of drink or drugs, prepare to face the consequences.”
Luckily, no one was hurt, but the crash caused extensive damage to the fast-food building. And, hopefully, this will be a good lesson for him and others before they recklessly hop behind the wheel after having a pint or two.