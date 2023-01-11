The DB-E e-Bike Is USA-Made, Incredibly Light, and Very Sleek

This is the DB-E, the first electric bicycle from Michigan-based maker Detroit Bike. The name stands for Detroit Bike Electric, and while it’s not the most original, at least it gets straight to the point: this a relatively standard-looking Detroit Bike product, infused with European tech to render it more efficient on the daily commute.
In the early months of the nightmare year that was 2020, when social distancing and all types of restrictions were the norm and e-bikes became more popular as people were looking for faster, more convenient ways of getting around town, there was some beef between “real” cyclists and “cheaters” who rode electric. Perhaps the beef is still happening today, but it’s definitely less bitter because e-bikes have become standard in crowded urban environments from all over the world.
In those early days, it was somewhat of a goal for bike makers to build e-bikes that closely resembled a traditional, pedal-powered bike, and whenever they did, it made headlines around the world. Again, given the way e-bikes have inserted themselves into our daily commute, this is probably not the case anymore with manufacturers. But if Detroit Bike wanted, they could claim an achievement in this sense.
an e-bike. It’s having your cake and eating it: an e-bike that looks like a regular bicycle, but will save you the sweat and the effort of pedaling when you don’t want to.
Introduced earlier this year and available for pre-order right now, with an estimated delivery date of mid-March (just in time for some spring riding!), the DB-E is the result of a partnership with Italian company ZEHUS. If the latter name rings a bell, it’s because it’s pretty famous on the Old Continent, due to its revolutionary ZEHUS AIO Bike+ system, an all-in-one solution favored by bike manufacturers who want a sleeker, lighter product.
The same system and ZEHUS tech are integrated into the Vello Titanium bike, which we covered on a previous occasion, after its introduction as the folding bike with “unlimited range.” Unlike that one, the DB-E won’t break the bank.
The DB-E is basically a Detroit Bike frame – welded, powder-coated, and assembled in Detroit, so it’s the closest thing you’re going to get to a USA-made bicycle as ever – with Bike+ tech and a Veer belt drive. The 250 W motor and the battery are integrated into the rear hub, which comes with wireless connectivity. The Bitride app is integrated, and all control and customizing of each ride is done on the phone, so there is no need for a display on the handlebars. Due to the ZEHUS Bike+ system, the bike is free of cables and protrusions, so you could almost mistake it for a conventional one. As long as you don’t look at the rear wheel, that is.
The Bike+ also integrates Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS), which extends the range by as much as 20%. Detroit Bike says the estimated per charge range is 20 miles (32 km) in the strongest power mode or 35 miles (56 km) in Eco mode. In total, there are four modes: no motor assistance, Eco, Turbo, and Turbo Custom, which is customized (duh) by each rider within the app.
The biggest downside to using the Bike+ system is the maximum speed, at least for U.S. riders. Over in Europe, you can only ride an electric bicycle without an additional license if its top speed is electronically capped at 25 kph (15.5 mph), so this is also the top speed of the DB-E. To compensate, Detroit Bike promises plenty of torque and very smooth motor assistance.
But the highest selling point of this bicycle remains its very low weight, at a reported 32 pounds (14.5 kg). It’s clearly not as lightweight as a non-motorized model, but it’s featherweight compared to other e-bikes, so it should be ideal for city-dwellers or office workers whose daily commute involves at least one flight of stairs.
The DB-E is offered in three frame sizes and just two colors (gloss black and emerald green), and the price is $2,099, including the $500 pre-order deposit and the pride of riding an American-built bicycle, but not including $99 for shipping. Also not included are lights, fenders, and a kickstand, from what we can tell. But even so, for a ZEHUS Bike+ powered bicycle, this one is on the affordable side.
