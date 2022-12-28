Haibike's New Lyke eMTB Is Your Lightweight and Agile Companion for Climbing Steep Trails

There are bike manufacturers that focus especially on the latter category, making sure that those who wish to make the switch to pedal-assist have a wide selection to choose from. Germany-based company Haibike is one of the e-bike specialists that made quite a name for itself in the electric mountain bike scene, and they’ve just unveiled a new eMTB model called the Lyke.
As some of you might know, if you’re familiar with Haibike’s products, the company’s e-bikes are not particularly known for being the most gracious or aesthetically pleasing models on the market. On the contrary, riders have come to associate the brand with bulky and sturdy e-bikes, but that’s about to change, as the newcomer is a lightweight travel eMTB with a sleeker appearance.
The shift in aesthetics is made possible by the Fazua Ride 60 system that powers the new Haibike Lyke. Developed by Fazua Motor Technology, a company owned by Porsche, the Fazua motor is acclaimed for its lightweight construction and compact design. It weighs in at just 4.2 kilograms (9.2 pounds), including the battery pack, which allowed Haibike to design a sleeker frame for the new e-bike.
The Ride 60 motor is capable of pumping out 60 Nm (44.25 ft-lbs) of torque and offers three ride modes, namely Breeze, River, and Rocket. A Walk mode is also available for situations when the rider needs to push the bike around walking zones or when the slopes get too steep.
“The Lyke is proof of Haibike’s constant drive to push the boundaries of innovation. With the development focused on weight, handling, and design, in combination with a removable battery system, we created a unique and unparalleled concept,” explained Matthias Rueckerl, Global brand manager at Haibike.
“The Lyke is the ideal partner for riders who are looking for extra support and at the same time an agile eMTB,” it is also said on the company’s webpage.
We’ve seen the Fazua Ride 60 motor employed in several other e-bikes in the lightweight, mid-level assist category, like the NOX Epium and the Pivot Shuttle SL. But while those eMTBs had the system installed through the down tube, on the Haibike Lyke, the motor is positioned straight up into the seat tube. And there seems to be a reason for this reorientation, as it gives the bike a lower overall center of gravity, optimizing traction and stability even on technical terrain and providing more natural handling.
The position of the motor on the Lyke e-bike also means that, when you have to remove the battery, you no longer have to remove the motor too.
Haibike’s newest offering is available in four sizes - Small, Medium, Large, and XL - with reach figures of 424 mm (16.7 in), 452 mm (17.8 in), 479 mm (18.9 in), and 506 mm (20 in), respectively. It boasts a 29″ wheelset with a 65° head tube angle and a well-balanced geometry that Haibike promises will offer a relaxed but highly efficient uphill riding position. Another noteworthy feature is the robust-looking chainstay protector.
eMTB is offered at three price points, all of which feature a full carbon frame and the Fazua system with the 430 Wh battery.
The Lyke 10 model is available for £5,699 ($6,894 at current exchange rates), and you can get it in the Leather and Orange color scheme, along with a SRAM SX/NX 12s drivetrain, a Rockshox Lyrik Select fork, a Rockshox Deluxe Select+ shock, Shimano M6120 Brakes, WTB ST i30 wheels, and 2.4″ Schwalbe Wicked Will EVO tires.
The Lyke 11 is a bit more expensive at £6,599 (which translates to $7,982) and is offered in Carbon, Sand, or Lime. The higher price point is justified by some component upgrades, comprising a Fox 36 Performance Fork, a Fox Float Performance DPS EVOL, a Shimano Deore XT/SLX 12s Drivetrain, Shimano Deore XT Brakes, and more.
Finally, the top-tier Haibike Lyke SE will cost you £8,799 (around $10,643) and you can have it in Navy or Bronze options. For this money, you’ll get Shimano Deore XTR 12s drivetrain, Shimano XTR 4-piston brakes, a Fox Transfer dropper seat post, as well as a Mavic E-Crossmax XL Carbon wheelset and Maxxis Dissector tires.
