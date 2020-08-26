The Movea E-Motion e-Bike Is Here to Conquer the City

autoevolution
With public transportation no longer seen as a viable option for the daily work or school commute, if only for a few months, bicycles are picking up the slack. e-Bikes, in particular, are having quite the moment, promising to offer twice the fun and the usefulness than their traditional older siblings, with less effort.

One bike maker from Copenhagen, Denmark is offering a very elegant solution for the urban environment. Meet the E-Motion lineup from Movea.

The lineup currently includes three different models, MODO 20”, MOMENTI 20”, and MODO 24”, all of them covering an entire range of potential riders, based on their height, weight and desire for a bigger or smaller wheel. All three e-bikes are based on the same principle and have the same specs: they’re incredibly light, smart (as in, connected) and perfectly capable to be your commute companion.

The E-Motion bike is designed by bike veteran Lars Jensen and Anders Hermansen from Bang & Olufsen, and was created with the sole goal of delivering a practical, useful and good-looking product exclusively for city use. It’s powered by a 250W Zehus rear hub motor and packs all the electronics in the rear hub, including the non-removable battery. At a first glance, you could even be tempted to think this was a traditional bike.

With 30 Nm (22 lb.ft) of torque and pedal assist up to 25 kph (15.5 mph), the E-Motion e-bike has a range of up to 50 km (31 miles). The battery takes three hours for a full charge and can be replaced at the end of its lifecycle, which Movea rates at 3,000 charges.

Since this is a bike that’s meant to be as fuss-free as possible, it comes with a Gates carbon drive, which does away with all the problems associated with messy, oily chains. Formula Cura hydraulic disc brakes offer stopping power, while regenerative braking ensures you top up your battery charge as you keep moving – not by a lot, but you get the idea.

The control unit is wireless and sits on the handlebar. It also offers stats like battery status, power modes and whether regen braking is active or not. Integrated LED lights are on at all times and use Twin Beam technology for maximum visibility from all angles. Also integrated is a functional front basket made of corrosion-resistant aluminum and lined with Italian fabric that’s water and mildew repellent.

Since this is a bike for the city, it uses smart connectivity to give the owner extra peace of mind. Pairing it with the Bitride app on the phone, riders can lock it over Bluetooth. There’s also GPS tracking and Hexlox anti-theft protection, which allows the removal of certain components (like wheels, handlebars and saddle) to be removed with a coded key.

Another plus is that E-Motion is comparatively light. It’s not the lightest e-bike in the world, but it tips the scales at just 13.8 kg (30.4 pounds) without the front rack, which means riders can easily carry it up any number of flights of stairs.

Extra options include fenders and rear rack, along with an assortment of carriers.

“For me, it’s never been about how fast you ride,” Jensen says. “Or how many calories you burn. It’s about the fun and freedom you have along the way. That’s what movea is about. Combining green technology with outstanding design and quality construction to create an even more exciting way to explore.”

The E-Motion is meant as the “ultimate urban machine,” so it’s light and elegant, yet powerful and durable at the same time. It’s the kind of bike that makes you want to get out to work every morning and looking forward to the ride home at the end of the day. Or so Movea hopes you’ll see it, because they’re charging €3,498 ($4,134) for the most basic configuration.

E-Motion bikes come in just two colors, ruby metallic red and black, and ship completely assembled throughout Europe.

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.
