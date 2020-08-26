The Movea E-Motion e-Bike Is Here to Conquer the City

One bike maker from Copenhagen, Denmark is offering a very elegant solution for the urban environment. Meet the E-Motion lineup from Movea.
The lineup currently includes three different models, MODO 20”, MOMENTI 20”, and MODO 24”, all of them covering an entire range of potential riders, based on their height, weight and desire for a bigger or smaller wheel. All three e-bikes are based on the same principle and have the same specs: they’re incredibly light, smart (as in, connected) and perfectly capable to be your commute companion.
The E-Motion bike is designed by bike veteran Lars Jensen and Anders Hermansen from Bang & Olufsen, and was created with the sole goal of delivering a practical, useful and good-looking product exclusively for city use. It’s powered by a 250W Zehus rear hub motor and packs all the electronics in the rear hub, including the non-removable battery. At a first glance, you could even be tempted to think this was a traditional bike.
Since this is a bike that’s meant to be as fuss-free as possible, it comes with a Gates carbon drive, which does away with all the problems associated with messy, oily chains. Formula Cura hydraulic disc brakes offer stopping power, while regenerative braking ensures you top up your battery charge as you keep moving – not by a lot, but you get the idea.
The control unit is wireless and sits on the handlebar. It also offers stats like battery status, power modes and whether regen braking is active or not. Integrated LED lights are on at all times and use Twin Beam technology for maximum visibility from all angles. Also integrated is a functional front basket made of corrosion-resistant aluminum and lined with Italian fabric that’s water and mildew repellent.
Another plus is that E-Motion is comparatively light. It’s not the lightest e-bike in the world, but it tips the scales at just 13.8 kg (30.4 pounds) without the front rack, which means riders can easily carry it up any number of flights of stairs.
Extra options include fenders and rear rack, along with an assortment of carriers.
The E-Motion is meant as the “ultimate urban machine,” so it’s light and elegant, yet powerful and durable at the same time. It’s the kind of bike that makes you want to get out to work every morning and looking forward to the ride home at the end of the day. Or so Movea hopes you’ll see it, because they’re charging €3,498 ($4,134) for the most basic configuration.
E-Motion bikes come in just two colors, ruby metallic red and black, and ship completely assembled throughout Europe.
