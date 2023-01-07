UltraTRX Has Unleashed the E-Bike Tech We've All Been Waiting For: Unlocks Unlimited Range

Most of the people that own an e-bike, myself included, know what it means to run out of juice halfway across town or on some singletrack in the woods. This brings us to a notion that most of us have thought of: a way to recharge your e-bike's battery while riding around, and I'm not talking about regenerative braking. I'm talking about recharging by simply riding, up to 50%, with the right setup. UltraTRX is showing us what they're bringing to the e-bike game.