The Chevrolet LT V8 Crate Engines That You Can Buy in 2022

Cadillac rolled out the first mass-produced V8, the Ford Motor Company democratized V8s and fueled the hot-rod scene with the Flathead, but Chevrolet takes the crown for the most ubiquitous V8 of them all. The small block entered production in 1954 for the 1955 model year, initially with a displacement of 265 cubic inches or 4.3 liters. Fast forward nearly seven decades, and the small block continues to win the hearts and minds of V8 enthusiasts due to its versatility, simplicity, and interchangeability.