2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD Spied With Updated Cabin, New Headlights

Chevrolet's Silverado HD is about to receive a significant update in 2023, and we have a fresh batch of images of its prototype. The camouflaged prototype was spotted by our spy photographers as it was being tested, and some of the changes that will be made can already be seen with the naked eye.
The redesign brings improvements to the passenger compartment, which will have a new dashboard. The new unit comes with a bigger screen, which has a 13.4-inch diagonal, and it is placed in the center of the dashboard. The latter is carefully shaped for a sculpted look, and we can see surfaces that mimic the look of open-pore wood.
The prototype also shows two side-by-side cup holders, which are unlike the front-to-back ones seen in the Silverado 1500, for example. The difference is made by the presence of the column gearshift selector in the HD models, which also have a different center arm rest as a result.
From a styling perspective, this model will come with a new set of headlights, which will make a move from the two-tiered design with vertically stacked lamps.
If we look at side-by-side comparison with the High Country variant of the current Silverado HD, we can spot what is new for the restyled model, as well as the elements that are carried over. You can go and do that in the photo gallery.
The refreshed Silverado HD is believed to reach the market next year, with a 2024 model year next to its name. While that may seem like it is too far away when compared to the advanced state of this prototype, sources say that supply chain issues are responsible for the late launch of this model. Not all versions of the Silverado have this issue, but you can have various reasons for a delay.
As a reference, the facelift of Ford's Super Duty range, which is the direct competitor of Chevy's HD line, is expected to be revealed this Fall. If the estimated timeline is correct, it would mean that the Blue Oval will have an advance of about six months in front of GM when reveal dates are concerned.
The prototype also shows two side-by-side cup holders, which are unlike the front-to-back ones seen in the Silverado 1500, for example. The difference is made by the presence of the column gearshift selector in the HD models, which also have a different center arm rest as a result.
From a styling perspective, this model will come with a new set of headlights, which will make a move from the two-tiered design with vertically stacked lamps.
If we look at side-by-side comparison with the High Country variant of the current Silverado HD, we can spot what is new for the restyled model, as well as the elements that are carried over. You can go and do that in the photo gallery.
The refreshed Silverado HD is believed to reach the market next year, with a 2024 model year next to its name. While that may seem like it is too far away when compared to the advanced state of this prototype, sources say that supply chain issues are responsible for the late launch of this model. Not all versions of the Silverado have this issue, but you can have various reasons for a delay.
As a reference, the facelift of Ford's Super Duty range, which is the direct competitor of Chevy's HD line, is expected to be revealed this Fall. If the estimated timeline is correct, it would mean that the Blue Oval will have an advance of about six months in front of GM when reveal dates are concerned.