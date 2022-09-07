2023 Chevrolet Montana Unibody Pickup Design Teaser Shows Trailblazer Styling Cues

Introduced in 2003, the Montana is nothing more than a two-door ute that was initially based on the C-gen Corsa. The second gen, which launched in 2011, switched over to Chevrolet Agile underpinnings.
Developed exclusively for emerging markets that include countries in Latin America and South Africa, the unibody pickup will be replaced by a very different animal for 2023. For starters, General Motors will use the front- and all-wheel-drive GEM platform (Global Emerging Markets platform).
Development was mostly carried out by SAIC-GM in China, which is why Buick’s Chinese division rolled out this low-cost platform with the second-gen Excelle in 2018. The China-spec Encore, Chevrolet Tracker, and Onix employ it as well. Given the four-door layout and small bed in the back, the
“Nova Montana” certainly is the largest application of the GEM thus far.
Teased by General Motors do Brasil, the compact-sized pickup also features rather familiar styling influences up front. Chevy took inspiration from the Trailblazer, which rocks the VSS-F platform. Currently produced in South Korea and China, the subcompact crossover is offered with a selection of 1.2- and 1.3-liter turbo three-pot engines, front- and all-wheel drive, as well as a CVT for FWD models and a nine-speed automatic for AWD models.
Scheduled to arrive on dealer lots in 2023, the Montana is currently in the final stages of validation. “Even before producing the first physical prototypes of the vehicle, we have already simulated more than 15 million kilometers driven and more than 15,000 multidisciplinary tests with the help of supercomputers,” said virtual simulation specialist Suzimara Ducatti.
Confirmed with over-the-air software updates and slightly more knee room than the Fiat Toro, the Chevrolet Montana has also been confirmed with a turbocharged engine connected to a manual or a two-pedal transmission. It remains to be seen if GM refers to a continuously variable transmission or the 6T40 torque-converter automatic used in the Chinese Encore 1.0T.
