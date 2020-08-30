Turn-Key LT5 Crate Engine With 10L80 Transmission Costs Camaro V8 Money

There are, however, two options worth highlighting. Regardless of the project car you own or plan to build, a front-end accessory drive kit is a must. Speartech offers Drive Junky or Holley packages, and just like the Corvette ZR1, the supercharged V8 is good for 755 ponies and a lot of torque.
Those on a budget can go as low as $16,595 for the turn-key LS3 engine with the 6L80 transmission, and just like the most expensive option, the exhaust downpipes and catalytic converters aren’t included in the retail price. Even though it’s an old design, the LS3 from Speartech promises 430 horsepower and the legendary reliability and serviceability of the small-block V8 motor.
Given that the ZR1 starts at $121,995 before optional extras, you could say that the LT5-10L80 package is a bit of a steal. However, don’t forget that a pro-touring build, restomod, or hot rod need a lot more than those two. A chassis that can handle that torque is a good starting point. There’s also the braking system and suspension system, so yeah, the supercharged V8 and the 10-speed tranny are aimed at customers with fairly deep pockets.
The LT5 in the ZR1 is likely to soldier on exclusively as a crate engine given that Chevrolet will turn to twin-turbo setups for the Corvette. The flat-plane crankshaft V8 in the Z06 will gain two snails for the ZR1, and higher up the spectrum, the C8 Zora is more than certain to add plug-in hybrid assistance.
View this post on Instagram
Finishing up the week with another LT5 / 10L90 control system! Makes quite the potent package! Also optioned our gated 10 speed tap shifter for complete control of gear changes if desired. Have a great weekend and give us a call next week to get your LS / LT swap project out on the road! (765) 378-4908 speartech.com #speartech #speartechlsx #lt5 #lt5swap #ltswap #supercharged #zr1 #10speed #10L90 #chevy #lsnation #lspower #protouring #usa
View this post on Instagram
Worlds first LT5/10L swapped vehicle. Coming straight from Speartech - and it’s running and driving great! After we iron out the calibration details we will be in contact with @roadstershop for a proper chassis to tame the 755 horsepowers on tap! Complete control systems for those wanting to swap thhe LT5 / 10 speed combo into their classic vehicle coming soon. Since 1997, we have been the benchmark for LS and LT control systems for swap use. Give us a call or stop by the website to get your LS / LT swap project out on the road. We are here to help! (765) 378-4908 | speartech.com #speartech #speartechlsx #theoriginal #lsswap #harness #lt5 #lt5swap #supercharged #10l80 #10l90 #tapshift #ltswap #ltx #chevy #chevyc10 #c10trucks #lsnation #lspower #drivejunky #roadstershop #dakotadigital #americanmuscle #hotrod #protouring #usa