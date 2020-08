Turn-Key LT5 Crate Engine With 10L80 Transmission Costs Camaro V8 Money

The LS and LT specialist from Anderson, Indiana charges no fewer than $37,500 for this combo, priding itself as “the first and only place” that offers this pairing in turn-key specification. Tested on a Chevrolet C10 pickup truck and developed for more than a year, the LT5-10L80 is complemented by a “properly functioning control system” and a “swap-friendly air intake system.”There are, however, two options worth highlighting. Regardless of the project car you own or plan to build, a front-end accessory drive kit is a must. Speartech offers Drive Junky or Holley packages, and just like the Corvette ZR1, the supercharged V8 is good for 755 ponies and a lot of torque.Those on a budget can go as low as $16,595 for the turn-key LS3 engine with the 6L80 transmission, and just like the most expensive option, the exhaust downpipes and catalytic converters aren’t included in the retail price. Even though it’s an old design, the LS3 from Speartech promises 430 horsepower and the legendary reliability and serviceability of the small-block V8 motor.Given that the ZR1 starts at $121,995 before optional extras, you could say that the LT5-10L80 package is a bit of a steal. However, don’t forget that a pro-touring build, restomod, or hot rod need a lot more than those two. A chassis that can handle that torque is a good starting point. There’s also the braking system and suspension system, so yeah, the supercharged V8 and the 10-speed tranny are aimed at customers with fairly deep pockets.The LT5 in the ZR1 is likely to soldier on exclusively as a crate engine given that Chevrolet will turn to twin-turbo setups for the Corvette . The flat-plane crankshaft V8 in the Z06 will gain two snails for the ZR1, and higher up the spectrum, the C8 Zora is more than certain to add plug-in hybrid assistance.