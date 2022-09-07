General Motors Filed to Trademark the StowFlex Name for a New Pickup Truck Tailgate Design

GM has filed with the USPTO to trademark the StowFlex name under the Goods and Services category reserved for “Tailgates for pickup trucks.” The name is rumored to apply to the multifunctional storage tailgate design that debuted on the 2023 Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon.
GM pickup trucks do not lack innovative features. Still, with the launch of the new generation of models, the American juggernaut stepped up its game. The 2023 Chevrolet Colorado mid-size pickup truck launched in July with a segment-first multifunctional tailgate featuring an integrated storage system. The cleverly-designed system comes standard on the ZR2 trim and optional on all others. It is also offered on the 2023 GMC Canyon, which launched a month ago.
The multifunctional tailgate of the 2023 Chevy Colorado / GMC Canyon offers a secure, water-tight compartment. This is where owners can stow smaller items that may be wet, dirty, or otherwise unsuitable for bringing into the cab. The storage is accessible with the tailgate open and has a lockable lid, which opens to a 45-inch (114 cm) wide and 4-inch (10 cm) deep box with a drain plug. The tailgate also features two cup holders and a measuring tool molded into the plastic surface.
This tailgate storage system is probably more important to GM customers than the technical bits that excite us petrol heads. That’s why GM took the time to figure out a commercial name for this feature and trademark it. This explains the StowFlex application, which comes shortly after another trademark filing for the StowPro name. According to GM Authority, the two terms would apply to the same feature, but for Chevrolet trucks (StowFlex) and GMC (StowPro), respectively.
This is consistent with the naming scheme GM uses for the two brands. For instance, the multi-position tailgate that GM has offered for several years is called MultiPro on GMC trucks and MultiFlex on Chevy trucks. Like those, the StowPro and StowFlex tailgate will probably be offered on other Chevy and GMC truck models in the future. We’ll no doubt find out more about GM’s plans closer to the official start of production for the 2023 Chevy Colorado and 2023 GMC Canyon, planned for January 2023. Both models will be assembled at the GM Wentzville plant in Missouri.
