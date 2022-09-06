2023 Chevrolet Camaro Currently Shipping Without Hood Insulation

In the buildup to the 2023 model year going live, Chevrolet was rumored to upgrade the Camaro ZL1 with the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing’s version of the LT4. That didn’t happen. Not long after, even wilder hearsay made the rounds in the guise of the Corvette’s LT2 engine. That didn’t happen either, which is understandable given that the LT2 is for mid-engine applications.
The wildest rumor of the bunch concerns the Camaro Z/28, which may have received the flat-plane crankshaft LT6 of the all-new Z06, yet another engine designed for midships. The flip side to all of this unfounded optimism is that Chevrolet sells increasingly fewer pony cars. In the first half of the year, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit sold merely 11,255 units in the U.S.
Given these circumstances, extremely few changes were operated for the 2023 model year as per the order guide for the Camaro. New wheel designs and new exterior hues will have to suffice, and worse still for Camaro enthusiasts, General Motors couldn’t even make a case for hood insulation.
This change affects all coupe and convertible trim levels, including the no-nonsense ZL1, reports GM Authority. The cited publication understands that a material shortage is to blame. It’s currently unclear if customers will eventually receive a credit in exchange for the missing hood insulation. On the upside, Chevy dealers retrofitting the insulating material is a certainty.
Is the hood insulation 100% necessary? One could say affirmative, otherwise General Motors wouldn’t have spent a few dollars on the insulating material. The main purpose of the insulator is to protect the paint from breakdown caused by high temperature. This piece of kit also helps the car’s engine warm up faster in cold weather, and yes, it also quietens the engine to a certain degree. Modern-day hood insulation is made from a variety of materials, most commonly fiberglass or fiberglass treated with resin. Even though it can melt, fiberglass insulation does not catch fire.
