The Chevrolet Bolt's Fate Has Already Been Sealed

General Motors began developing the Bolt in 2012 under project code G2KCZ, with G2 standing for an evolution of the Gamma platform. Unveiled in the guise of a concept in 2015, the all-electric hatchback with subcompact dimensions entered production in 2016 for model year 2017.
Even though its BEV2 platform is based on the aforementioned Gamma, many pundits waxed lyrical. Tesla Model 3 killer was often used to describe GM’s first mainstream electric vehicle during that period, but as you’re well aware, both the pundits and General Motors couldn’t have been more wrong. The Bolt was immediately bashed for dashboard glare and charging issues. Not long after, battery fires consumed quite a few of these Bolts.
Fast forward to August 2021, and General Motors couldn’t weasel its way out of recalling every single Bolt ever produced. Both General Motors and LG Chem were criticized over this fiery issue, which stems from a torn anode tab and a folded separator. Despite this blunder, Chevrolet’s electric hatchback soldiers on, together with a crossover-styled brother. Both variants of the Bolt are kept on life support, according to a recent piece from the Detroit Free Press that confirms no direct heir apparents.
“Will the Bolt be in our portfolio an x number of years from now? No, it won’t,” declared Steve Majoros, the vice president of marketing at Chevrolet. “It’s a great product right now. It will be with us for some time. But as we scale and ramp volume here, portfolios change,” he explained.
The closest successor to the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV comes in the guise of the Equinox EV, due in the fall of 2023 for the 2024 model year. Based on the BEV3 platform, which is designed around Ultium batteries and drive systems, the newcomer is joined at the hip to the Cadillac Lyriq.
That said, it’s worth remembering that General Motors will cut the price of the 2023 Bolt EV and Bolt EUV by approximately $6,000 to attract new buyers. In other words, the hatchback will be priced at $26,595 while the crossover will start at $28,195, including the destination freight charge.
