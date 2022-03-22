Chevy Equinox EV Teased Once Again, Looks Very Promising

Probably fed up with the abysmal reliability of the internal combustion-engined Chevrolet Equinox, but more likely forced by CAFE regulations, the peeps at General Motors have reimagined the compact utility vehicle in the guise of a zero-emission crossover. Teased in LT attire with bi-tone paintwork, the newcomer will launch in fall 2023 for the 2024 model year.

16 photos