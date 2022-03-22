Chevy Equinox EV Teased Once Again, Looks Very Promising

Probably fed up with the abysmal reliability of the internal combustion-engined Chevrolet Equinox, but more likely forced by CAFE regulations, the peeps at General Motors have reimagined the compact utility vehicle in the guise of a zero-emission crossover. Teased in LT attire with bi-tone paintwork, the newcomer will launch in fall 2023 for the 2024 model year.
The short video posted by General Motors on social media reveals LED-only exterior lighting with light bars that connect the headlamps and taillamps. We also notice a front-facing camera, a radar sensor, six-lug wheels just like the plushy Cadillac Lyriq, a charging port on the driver-side front fender à la the Cadillac Lyriq, flush pop-out door handles, plus a shark-fin antenna.
As opposed to the internal combustion-engined Chevrolet Equinox, the all-electric sibling features unique badging on the front doors and liftgate. As far as the interior is concerned, General Motors previously teased computer-generated images of the minimalist cockpit. Sure, there are physical dials and buttons, but customers are further presented with a ginormous digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen for the infotainment system.
Look even closer, and you’ll notice green lighting on the uppermost part of the steering wheel rim. That confirms a semi-autonomous driving system, albeit we don’t know for certain if we’re dealing with Super Cruise or Ultra Cruise. The biggest difference between them is that Ultra Cruise has the ability to drive autonomously on city streets and in-town roads. However, take autonomously with a pinch of salt considering how many problems Tesla has had so far with Full Self-Driving Autopilot in the urban jungle.
Having mentioned the Lyriq, it’s also important for us to remember that Cadillac targets approximately 300 miles (483 kilometers) on a full charge from a 100.4-kWh battery pack and a single-motor powertrain. Teased with a starting price of approximately $30,000 before potential savings, the Chevrolet Equinox EV will be joined by the Blazer EV in due time. Oh, and by the way, the Blazer SS is coming next spring for the 2024 model year.
