GM Publishes 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV Order Guide, Illuminated Charge Port Confirmed

The 2023 model year Chevrolet Bolt EV is right around the corner with little in the way of equipment changes. According to the order guide attached at the end of this article, an illuminated charge port will be available under regular production option code 62G for both trims.
As ever, we’re dealing with the 1LT base grade and better-equipped 2LT. The order guide further lists wheel locks under SFE, Radiant Red Tintcoat for the exterior with Jet Black for the interior under GNT, and a ship thru/handling charge for government or fleet orders. That’s it, and that’s not surprising if you remember that the MSRP will be dramatically lowered.
Currently listed at $32,495 including destination charge, the 1LT will cost $26,595 for the 2023 model year. The $5,900 downtick is the automaker’s way of attracting new customers to the slow-selling electric hatchback, whose status among EVs has been greatly affected by the battery recall.
Even though the U.S. sales volume has improved 6.36 percent last year, from 20,754 to 22,073 units, the Bolt EV still is an underwhelming performer when compared to the likes of the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. The more expensive Ford Mustang Mach-E, by comparison, sold 27,140 units last year.
Under the skin, the Bolt EV will continue rocking a front-mounted electric motor with a peak output of 201 horsepower and 266 pound-feet (360 Nm) of torque. Capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 6.7 seconds, the front-wheel-drive hatchback comes with DC fast charging that adds circa 100 miles (161 kilometers) of range in just half an hour.
Equipped with a lithium-ion battery that features a gross capacity of 65 kWh, the Bolt EV is EPA-rated 259 miles (417 kilometers) between charging stops. The battery and electric components are covered for eight years or 100,000 miles (160,934 kilometers), whichever of the two comes first.
