Police-Spec 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV and Bolt EV Are Here to Protect and Serve

Law enforcement in the U.S. has transitioned from body-on-frame sedans to unibody SUVs in the past decade, and a similar shift can be seen in terms of propulsion. Instead of gas-guzzling V8s, eco-friendly powertrains are being adopted more widely by the men and women in blue. 42 photos EV and Bolt EUV, which are identified in the GM Fleet catalog under regular production order code 5W4. Both models feature 16-inch steel wheels instead of alloys and 205/55 by 16-inch tires designed for all-season driving, along with two additional electrical circuits.



20- and 30-amp circuits are needed for law enforcement because police officers need auxiliary lights, radios, and all that jazz to do their jobs. Opting for the 5W4 Special Service Vehicles package also translates to a Surveillance Mode that turns off the interior lights and exterior lighting system.



According to



Because the Special Service Vehicles package is aimed at law enforcement, General Motors doesn’t allow customers to pair it with the Driver Confidence Package, Driver Comfort Package, or Convenience Package. Under the skin, however, these subcompact vehicles share their bits and bobs with the civilian-spec Bolt EV and Bolt EUV for the 2022 model year.



In other words, police officers and government agencies can expect up to 259 miles (417 kilometers) and 247 miles (398 kilometers) of driving range as per the Environmental Protection Agency’s estimates. The lithium-ion battery can be charged to full in seven hours from a 240-volt Level 2 station while Level 3 DC stations add 100 miles (161 kilometers) in half an hour.



