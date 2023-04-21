The Best Automotive Glow Ups and Why People Love Them

The term "glow up" is usually used to refer to someone (or something) that has undergone a noticeable transformation for the better. Obviously, the auto industry is home to tons of these stories.
Inspired by the Elantra N's recent glow up, this is a quick run-down of some of the most memorable automotive transformations – from recent facelifts to totally new generations of well-loved cars.
Hyundai Elantra N
The Elantra N was actually almost universally liked when it debuted, but with the car’s recent facelift, it’s impossible not to add this to the pile. Hyundai introduced a number of aesthetic changes that really take the car to the next level. Reactions from both the media and the public have been largely positive, and it’s easy to see why, with strong power and choice of a dual-clutch automatic or six-speed manual transmission.
The new nose takes some of the loud-mouthed design of the old car and replaces it with something a little more streamlined and mature. More subtle changes are noticeable around the back, with redesigned lights and a new decklid.
Hyundai has left the car’s distinct red trim, but honed the design slightly. Even those helped quite a lot, and it’s easy to see why the facelifted model has been so positively received. For now, Hyundai has not announced any other changes to the Elantra N, but we’re sure it’ll mirror the refreshed Elantra.
Honda Civic Type R
Another universally loved sports car. However, while nearly everyone loved the way America’s first Type R drove, the looks proved to be divisive. Honda went a little wacky with the styling, and the car is very noisy aesthetically. When the FK8 Type R gave way to the new FL9 generation, that all changed.
Evidently, Honda heard its critics and listened. This is a trait endemic of great automotive updates, by the way, and one we’ll see a lot on this list. That aside, the FL9 did away with the boyish styling of the previous generation.
This isn’t specific to the Type R, but the halo Civic is the best example of it, despite the rest of the lineup setting the trend. Honda also made very light mechanical updates in response to some criticism, such as a taller sidewall on the tire to soften the ride slightly.
Nissan Pathfinder
The list can’t be all sports cars. But that’d be too easy. In 2020, Nissan announced the Pathfinder would receive a major update. The result for the 2022 model year was a total redesign of the Pathfinder. Again, an automaker listened to critics to improve its product. The 2019 Pathfinder was outdated and consquently, it wasn’t very competitive.
Nissan’s infotainment was old, and the car’s design was getting very long in the tooth while competitors had continued to update their models. This strategy has been applied to other models in the lineup too, but that’s another story.
The redesigned Pathfinder brought the car back into the large SUV segment with a totally new design and interior, as well as some more modern updates. That included a new infotainment system with phone projection and a new trim: the Rock Creek.
This is a light off-road trim for the Pathfinder, cashing in on the growing popularity of factory off-roaders. This added beefier off-road tires and some nice aesthetic updates, helping to bring the Pathfinder back in line with its original intent.
Toyota GR86
Once again, an automaker introduces a new generation of a popular model, addressing all but the most minute complaints to create a car that’s better loved than the previous iteration. The Subaru-supplied Boxer four-cylinder in the BRZ/86 twins was known for being a little breathless in the mid-range, creating what enthusiasts called a “torque hole.”
Not only was this addressed, but Toyota and Subaru made sweeping improvements, both aesthetically and mechanically. The engines got a power bump as well, now making 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque.
Both cars received a total redesign and new trims. A Premium trim added a nicer Alcantara interior and ducktail wing with sticker tires. Inside, new interior updated the old infotainment system, and both brands worked on changes to their respective cars’ setups. The result was a package that is undoubtedly better than the last, and I have no doubt both models will prove to be incredibly popular, especially at their roughly $30,000 price point.
Toyota Prius
At least from a design standpoint, the latest Toyota Prius is arguably the greatest example here. Toyota took something that could only be a boring, classless econobox and turned it into an interesting shape that looks to be a car from 15 years in the future.
The entire car was redesigned from the inside out, and if you haven’t seen one on the streets yet, you’ll find yourself saying what everyone else does – “That’s a Prius?”
Mechanically, Toyota made big changes as well. Power rises to 194 horsepower for top-tier cars, and the brand quotes 57 mpg combined despite the power bump. On top of that, that figure is the Prius’ best-ever. Adding power to a sports car is simple stuff in 2023, but to add power and efficiency to a mass-produced production car? That’s truly a glow-up.