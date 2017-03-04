autoevolution

Production 2018 Honda Civic Type R Leaked Ahead of Geneva Debut

 
4 Mar 2017, 11:35 UTC ·
by
Just as rumored, the brand new Honda Civic Type R is about to debut at the Geneva Motor Show, in production form, we might add. We even have a couple of leaked official photos that show the manic hot hatch dressed in white clothing with plenty of angry black and red accents.
From both angles, it looks just like the Type R prototype they showed last year. However, you can tell that this is the real deal because some of the air intakes are obviously blocked off, and the taillights appear less polished. Otherwise, it's 99% the same.

The car has lost all of its expensive carbon fiber splitters and spoilers but kept the hood air ram. How Subaru STI!

The two images that were dropped on the Civic X forum don't show the sides, but they very clearly confirm the Geneva debut. We can't wait until next week when the full specs of the car will be announced. Rumors said it would have a CVT or twin-clutch gearbox option, but we're pretty sure they will prove to be false.

Honda has kept silent on horsepower front, but even if the 2.0-liter turbo decided 310 is a big enough number, we're still going to get a slightly faster track car because it's stiffer, wider and marginally lighter. However, we're reaching the limit of what can be done with front-wheel drive.

The new Type R might have more drive modes than before, and everybody expects the smaller of the three exhaust pipes to be connected to a kind of bypass for extra-load hooliganism.

Along with the engine, Honda's hot hatch is also going to borrow the trick dual axis strut front suspension designed to reduce torque steer from its predecessor.

Production will take place at the Swindon facility in the United Kingdom, from where the new Type R will be shipped globally, including the United States and Japan. Sales will start later this year with prices expected to stay mostly the same.
2018 Honda Civic Type R Honda Civic type r 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 
