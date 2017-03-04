Production 2018 Honda Civic Type R Leaked Ahead of Geneva Debut

Just as rumored, the brand new Honda Civic Type R is about to debut at the Geneva Motor Show, in production form, we might add. We even have a couple of leaked official photos that show the manic hot hatch dressed in white clothing with plenty of angry black and red accents.





The car has lost all of its expensive carbon fiber splitters and spoilers but kept the hood air ram. How Subaru STI!



The two images that were dropped on the CVT or twin-clutch gearbox option, but we're pretty sure they will prove to be false.



Honda has kept silent on horsepower front, but even if the 2.0-liter turbo decided 310 is a big enough number, we're still going to get a slightly faster track car because it's stiffer, wider and marginally lighter. However, we're reaching the limit of what can be done with front-wheel drive.



The new Type R might have more drive modes than before, and everybody expects the smaller of the three exhaust pipes to be connected to a kind of bypass for extra-load hooliganism.



Along with the engine, Honda's hot hatch is also going to borrow the trick dual axis strut front suspension designed to reduce torque steer from its predecessor.



