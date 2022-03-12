The 442 Badge on This 1969 Oldsmobile Is an Understatement, Flexes Big Muscle

Even though 1969 was a good year for muscle cars, the Oldsmobile 442 was outnumbered in sales by other brands, yet it had its customers who appreciated the sporty styling and the car's amenities over its sibling, the Chevrolet Chevelle.
While many people interested in muscle cars are looking for Chevelles, Camaros, Challengers, or Mustangs, this Oldsmobile 442 was right there, in the same league. True, it didn't enjoy the same success on the market, but it wasn't a slow car by those time standards. Some say that it could cover the quarter-mile run in less then high 13 seconds, with a 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) time in less than six seconds.
The car that you see here left the assembly lines in 1969, and that is obvious thanks to the specific division tooth between the grilles. On the front fenders, the large 442 badges and the rings around the wheel wells are chromed and emphasize the car's curved lines. At the back, the coke-bottle shaped rear fenders were en-vogue in those years, and we have to admit that they are still attractive. On the trunk, the wing was more of a decoration than providing some real downforce. It doesn't look like it was a factory option, and it also spoils the clean lines of the '69 Cutlass. But that's easy to remove and cover the holes afterward.
Inside the cabin, the front bucket seats with headrests and the rear bench are refurbished, and the four-spoke steering wheel is part of the package. A Hurst T-handle shifter for the four-speed manual reminded us of the Oldsmobile Hurst edition from 1968. On the dashboard, a push-button AM/FM radio still works, and it could provide some entertainment.
Even though the AC unit doesn't work anymore, the restored canvas roof can still fold neatly at the back and provide extra cooling for passengers, if needed, especially after the sunset.
The CherylLynnB seller says that the car went through a restoration process, and now it looks as it should be. They also said that the brakes are fresh, with discs at the front and drums in the rear. But the biggest change is under the hood, where a replacement 455 cid V8 replaced the original 400 cid unit. But the car's original V8 is included in the sale. Thus, the future owner can enjoy the power of the 7.5-liter powerplant while they can still revert the vehicle to its original specs. At the back, the 12-bolt axle sends the power to the 225/40 tires wrapped around the painted 14" Rally wheels.
The odometer shows only 52k miles (83,686 km), but the total mileage is unknown. The auction for this beauty will end on March 18, and by the time of writing, the bid was above $23,000. If you want to see the vehicle in the open air, you should go to Folsom, California, where this 442 is located.
