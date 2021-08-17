Oldsmobile 442 “Pirate Eye” Was Made to Be Ridiculous, Still Screams Muscle

One of the great representatives of the muscle car segment back when this segment was enjoying its golden years, the 442 came to be first as an option package for the Oldsmobile Cutlass. The thing was so successful that in 1968 it became a standalone model, one that flaunted with great pride powerful engines, looks to die for, and that overall sense that this is a true, all-American car.
With a life that spans for over two decades and four generations of cars, the 442 is now nothing but a memory, just like the GM brand that made it. You can still find such cars, only in restored or customized condition, but overall the chances of it ever coming back to life are zero.
So, most of the time we have to settle for 442s revived in the virtual world by the countless digital car designers that have flooded the Internet in recent years. Only at times, these guys go off the rails, and insane projects such as this thing here are born.
What you’re looking at is an extreme interpretation of the 442 brought to life by Dom Höst, who runs the altered_intent digital shop. Used to bringing into the world beat-down, decrepit, yet at the same time eye-catching builds, Höst went this time all out in creating a ridiculous 442.
And that’s the word he uses when trying to justify this creation: “I never really see any 442 builds out there that are ridiculous so figured I'd make one.” A creation that, of all things, was inspired by “this old 350z with a Hennessy livery.”
Sitting so low to the digital ground that it threatens to scrape the asphalt, the 442 seems stitched together from a variety of parts that make it wider, longer and meaner. Looked at from the side, it looks ready for the strip or track, but the front view, with its funky headlights, makes it look like straight out of a Mad Max movie. Or like a pirate, if you ask us.
And the back, well, that part will probably render you speechless.
