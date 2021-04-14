1950s Ford 300 Stock Car Takes the Widebody Rat Rod Approach in Artsy Rendering

The early years of NASCAR stock car racing brought an incredible revolution in perception for the motor sports in North America, even though racers were constantly putting their lives in danger and most tracks were simple dirt courses with modest barriers. As such, it’s no wonder that even decades later, there are still fans of these crazy days.
The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC was formed back in 1948 by the legendary William Henry Getty France (a.k.a. Big Bill France Sr.) as American auto racing literally took flight after the Second World War. It wasn’t even uncommon back in the day for racers to drive their cars themselves to the race and then take them to the track.
Naturally, that wouldn’t be possible today as the vehicles have virtually nothing in common with their street counterparts. While it’s not ideal, it’s evolution and the level of safety required today would make it virtually impossible to return to the old practices of yesteryear.
That’s for the better, considering the dangers of racing back in the 1950s. But that doesn't mean one can’t dream about having the vintage atmosphere imbued with a bit of modernity. As such, when he’s not busy working on his real turbo K24-swapped Rat Rod or a beat-up Edsel, Dom Höst (a.k.a. Altered Intent on social media) goes for a bit of virtual racing with a twist.
The pixel master has decided that a look back into the glory days of 1950s stock car racing is needed, bringing forward this “weird stock car variant” based on the Fords of the era. As far as we can tell, underneath the CGI madness, there’s probably a Ford Custom 300, but we really can’t be sure on this one.
Anyways, it doesn’t even matter because if real, the donor vehicle would be unrecognizable because of all the modifications. For example, the points on the front fenders have been elongated, and the widebody treatment has been taken to extremes made possible only by the virtual realm.
Although it’s got a beat-up Rat Rod appearance, no one would mistake this build for anything underpowered, even though its slammed stance would make it completely unfit for use on NASCAR’s dirt tracks from the 1950s.
