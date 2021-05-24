Chopped Chevrolet Impala Rendered as Widebody Monster on Wire Wheels

2021 Yamaha TFZ45OR ATV Is a Race-Ready Showstopper for Under $10K

The 1962 Chevrolet Impala currently parked on our screens has been given a CGI restomod job that might seem like a test: can you spot all the changes that set this thing apart? Well, let's give it a try. 8 photos



Of course, the Sport Coupe model was selected for the digital transformation, with the chopped roof being one of the most eccentric features of the proposal. And would you look at those high-placed mirrors!



We've all seen our fair share of classic Impalas adapted to the needs of the



Then again, this particular example brings quite a twist to the said custom shoes, especially at the back, where these feature more-than-generous lips and are shod in fat Hoosier slicks. Does this mean we're dealing with a drag racer here?



Well, that might explain the "Terrorizer" side branding thrown onto the vehicle—even in the stationary form seen here, this contraption will generate an endless stream of emotions, so you can imagine how it feels to see it rushing down the quarter-mile.



For one, we're expecting the



And, judging by how deep the front wheels are buried in the overfenders, it looks like the vehicle packs air springs.



Nevertheless, the wing fitted to the back of the vehicle wouldn't exactly come in handy during a straight-line race, so perhaps this build is all about the white letters adorning its uber-long rear fenders.



One thing is clear, though: this 1962 Impala Sport Coupe customization has something for everybody. That includes purists, but only if they're going to settle for the still-present triple-taillight setup.



