Chevrolet Camaro "White Knight" Digitally Shows Immaculate Widebody Look

The second-generation Chevrolet Camaro sitting before us can be described as a collection of subtleties, even though we're talking about a restomod job that brings a widebody approach to a muscle car, albeit via a rendering. Allow us to explain.
For starters, many Gen II Camaros enjoy an iconic image nowadays, but if we take a closer look at what went on back in the day, things are more complicated.
The Golden Bowtie machine had a great start, building on the success of its predecessor by adding refinement to the spicy driving experience, which upped the ante on both the ride and handling fronts. However, while the 1970 introduction saw the Camaro offering plenty of muscle, big-block power and all, the fun only lasted for a few years, with stricter emission regulations and booming insurance rates driving the horsepower numbers down while the size of the vehicle increased.
GM even considered axing the Camaro in 1972, but the cult following of the nameplate ensured its survival, with production continuing through 1981.
Fortunately, the plethora of builds we enjoy nowadays, be they real or virtual, means the said tech shortcomings can be easily overcome, thus allowing the Chevrolet Camaro to enjoy the pedestal it deserves.
The model we have here predates the first major facelift, which arrived for the 1974 model year. So, as indicated by the Z28 badges, which used to come in Z/28 form for the first two model years, we're dealing with a 1972 or 1973 model.
An untrained eye might not spot many custom bits aside from the obvious wheel update bringing multi-spoke units with a chrome finish wrapped in modern high-performance rubber.
Make no mistake, though, this F-Body bomb now features a widebody, with the overfenders neatly integrated into the factory design—together with the dominant hue of the car, this aspect inspired us to introduce the nickname in the title.
The front bumper has been dropped, although a massive air damn linked to the fenders has taken its place, while the hood now packs quick-release latches. Interestingly, the rear bumper is still in place and, if we look below it, we'll notice a diffuser whose central section is occupied by a trapezoidal exhaust.
The classic light clusters feature LED graphics, but we're more curious about the hardware lurking behind the headlights.
Digital artist Emmanuel Brito (a.k.a. personalizatuauto), who is responsible for the work, hasn't mentioned anything about the motor. Still, the red roll cage adorning the interior of the white Camaro might be a clue towards some solid motivation.
