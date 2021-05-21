Dodge Challenger Hellcat "Sand Stormer" Rides on 22-Inch Forgiato Wheels

As demonstrated by the constant stream of derivatives the modern Dodge Challenger has received since its 2008 introduction, the Mopar people know a thing or two about teaching an old dog some new tricks. Of course, with the Hellcat on the market for over half a decade now, many owners feel the need to turn to the aftermarket and make their muscle cars stand out. The example we have here is as good as any.
The transformation of this kitty, a Widebody animal, focuses on two main aspects: the exterior and the hardware lurking underneath the hood.
We'll start with the tech side, as the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI has left its factory muscle number of 707 hp far behind. In fact, the second piece of footage at the bottom of the page shows the machine on the dyno, as it has been massaged by Petty's Garage (yes, the name stands for a certain Richard). Thus, the V8 now allows the driver to control 830 hp at the wheels, meaning north of 950 ponies at the crankshaft.
Now, the driver of the Dodge, who is known online as whiteboytatted1, is a co-owner of a shop dubbed Guzman Customs, which handled the wrap job of the machine—the super glossy "sand" look is mixed with a black hood, while the latter color is also used for the wheels. And now you know why we chose the nickname in the title.
Speaking of the rolling hardware, the big coupe recently left its standard 20-inch wheels behind in favor of custom units supplied by Forgiato. And the attention magnets we're talking about come in a 22-inch size. Zooming in on the wheels, we'll notice they feature a complex multi-spoke design and a concave profile.
The red finish of the brake calipers is matched by the Hellcat badges on the sides of the vehicle, albeit with the customization of the body stopping here, which makes for an interesting near-factory look.
Then again, many builds of the sort go through multiple forms over the years, so perhaps the project will receive further custom bits and pieces in the future.
We'll start with the tech side, as the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI has left its factory muscle number of 707 hp far behind. In fact, the second piece of footage at the bottom of the page shows the machine on the dyno, as it has been massaged by Petty's Garage (yes, the name stands for a certain Richard). Thus, the V8 now allows the driver to control 830 hp at the wheels, meaning north of 950 ponies at the crankshaft.
Now, the driver of the Dodge, who is known online as whiteboytatted1, is a co-owner of a shop dubbed Guzman Customs, which handled the wrap job of the machine—the super glossy "sand" look is mixed with a black hood, while the latter color is also used for the wheels. And now you know why we chose the nickname in the title.
Speaking of the rolling hardware, the big coupe recently left its standard 20-inch wheels behind in favor of custom units supplied by Forgiato. And the attention magnets we're talking about come in a 22-inch size. Zooming in on the wheels, we'll notice they feature a complex multi-spoke design and a concave profile.
The red finish of the brake calipers is matched by the Hellcat badges on the sides of the vehicle, albeit with the customization of the body stopping here, which makes for an interesting near-factory look.
Then again, many builds of the sort go through multiple forms over the years, so perhaps the project will receive further custom bits and pieces in the future.