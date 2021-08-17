AI Counter Drone System Titan Aims to Be the Smartest Military Drone Jammer Around

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are starting to be frequently used for a wide variety of applications, and defense-related technology is no exception. With drone development advancing faster than ever before, the latest tech is required in order to maintain security in rapidly-changing warfare environments.
When you hear the name “Titan”, you’re instantly thinking of something massive and powerful. In this case, it’s a counter drone system (C-UAS) that’s powerful indeed, but deceptively small. Unlike other C-UAS that are fixed platforms of impressive dimensions, Titan was meant to be portable yet still rugged, and versatile enough for fixed or mobile operations.
It’s the flagship product of Citadel Defense, a company specializing in security solutions, which was recently awarded a $4 million government contract, for the AI-powered Titan. According to the manufacturer, Titan uses an automated decision system to determine and conduct the optimal electronic countermeasures, adapted to the type of unmanned aerial system, without requiring manual response from an operator.
Citadel states that AI technology makes Titan the smartest drone jammer on the market, capable of detecting and engaging threats without interfering with common communications. Able to protect against air, land or sea drone threats, Titan can detect a wide range of Wi-Fi, controller, video or telemetry communication links, between 400MHz and 6GHz.
This C-UAS was designed for the fastest response possible, so it’s able to establish a hemisphere of protection beyond line of sight, in less than five minutes. Plus, it has been successfully tested not just against individual drones, but also swarm attacks, which it was able to defeat with precision, at a safe distance. Thanks to machine learning, Citadel’s technology is always one step ahead of the threat, and Titan is able to effectively provide protection against new types of drones in weeks, instead of months.
The new contract awarded by “an undisclosed government customer” will use Citadel’s C-UAS both standalone and as an integrated layered defense solution, for mobile security, fixed-site protection and pre-deployment training.
It’s the flagship product of Citadel Defense, a company specializing in security solutions, which was recently awarded a $4 million government contract, for the AI-powered Titan. According to the manufacturer, Titan uses an automated decision system to determine and conduct the optimal electronic countermeasures, adapted to the type of unmanned aerial system, without requiring manual response from an operator.
Citadel states that AI technology makes Titan the smartest drone jammer on the market, capable of detecting and engaging threats without interfering with common communications. Able to protect against air, land or sea drone threats, Titan can detect a wide range of Wi-Fi, controller, video or telemetry communication links, between 400MHz and 6GHz.
This C-UAS was designed for the fastest response possible, so it’s able to establish a hemisphere of protection beyond line of sight, in less than five minutes. Plus, it has been successfully tested not just against individual drones, but also swarm attacks, which it was able to defeat with precision, at a safe distance. Thanks to machine learning, Citadel’s technology is always one step ahead of the threat, and Titan is able to effectively provide protection against new types of drones in weeks, instead of months.
The new contract awarded by “an undisclosed government customer” will use Citadel’s C-UAS both standalone and as an integrated layered defense solution, for mobile security, fixed-site protection and pre-deployment training.