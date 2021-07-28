5 1980 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme With Turbo LS V8 Swap Is One Crazy Sleeper

This Restored 1970 Oldsmobile 442 W-30 455/370 Costs New Porsche 911 Money

Oldsmobile is often associated with gray-haired gentlemen, but for a brief moment, the Olds Motor Vehicle Company appealed to well-off youngsters as well. The 442 is one of the most celebrated models from the GM-owned brand , especially if optioned with the W-30 pack. 31 photos



The cream of the crop, however, comes in the guise of the 455/370 that cranks out 370 horsepower and 500 pound-feet (678 Nm) of tire-shredding torque at 3,600 rpm. This variant is the most collectible of the bunch, which explains the $108,442 price of the car offered by



Custom ordered by Mannering Oldsmobile in McAllen, Texas in Sebring Yellow over white for the interior, this blast from the past originally retailed at $4,285. Adjusted for inflation, that bundle of moolah converts to $30,000 in 2021. The first owner sold the car after five years, then repurchased it for the sole purpose of restoring the vehicle as correctly as technically possible.



Awarded the Best of Show and Best Engine accolades at the National Muscle Car Association World Finals in Memphis, the 442 W-30 before your eyes currently shows just over 80,000 miles (128,748 kilometers) on the clock. A matching-numbers time capsule that features soft-ray tinted windows from the factory, this fellow brings the point home with the Hurst dual-gate shifter, Super Stock II wheels, and a period-correct AM/FM eight-track head unit.



