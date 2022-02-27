All-Original 1968 Oldsmobile 4-4-2 Flaunts Matching-Numbers Muscle

1968 marked the debut of the second-generation Oldsmobile 4-4-2, and needless to say, the car came with a series of improvements, including a bunch of tweaks in the engine department.
The second-generation model, for instance, was initially offered with the same 400 (6.6-liter) rated at 290 horsepower, but it was then upgraded to a 455 (7.5-liter) offering more muscle.
The 4-4-2 wasn’t necessarily the most popular muscle car during the ‘60s, but it still had a very solid fanbase that gradually expanded towards the end of the second generation.
In 1968, for instance, Oldsmobile ended up selling a little over 33,000 units, with the 4-4-2 being offered as a separate model until 1971.
The 1968 example that we have here is a project by all means, and while it’s pretty clear it’s been sitting for a long time, the 4-4-2 looks like it’s a worthy candidate for a full resto.
The photos speak for themselves and prove some metalwork would be required too, especially given the rust is no longer just on the surface. There are occasional holes here and there, but according to the Craigslist seller, the floor pans and the trunk are as solid as they get.
In other words, the amount of rust is fairly limited, which in theory means that whoever buys this 4-4-2 should be able to resolve all the metal issues quite easily.
The vehicle comes with everything still original, and the engine under the hood is the factory 400. However, this V8 no longer runs, possibly after sitting for a very long time, but on the other hand, it’s hard to say if it can still be saved or not. The seller hasn’t provided any specifics as to whether it turns over or not.
At the end of the day, this 4-4-2 is one of the rare examples still completely original today, so it’s definitely worth a full restoration. The price might be a little shortcoming though, as the seller isn’t willing to let it go for less than $7,500.
