The 2024 MINI JCW 1to6 Special Edition May Be MINI's Final Manual Vehicle

Quite a few years ago, Ferrari discontinued manual cars in favor of DCTs for better 0-to-60 and lap times. Lamborghini followed suit, and this worrying trend has also penetrated volume-oriented automakers. Merc is dropping manuals globally, with said process to be finished by the end of 2023. The BMW-owned MINI brand appears to be following suit, albeit there's no written confirmation just yet.

19 photos Photo: MINI / edited