2025 MINI Cooper Electric Confirmed With More Power and Improved Range

Currently available from $30,900 in the United States, the 2024 model year MINI Cooper Electric two-door hatchback is getting a ground-up redesign for 2025. Owned by German automaker BMW since 1996, the British marque is gradually cutting back on internal combustion-engined vehicles in favor of BEVs.
The ICE-BEV sales mix is expected to reach 50-50 by 2027, and we also know that MINI's last-ever internal combustion vehicle is coming in 2025. Turning our attention back to the all-new Cooper Electric, the zero-emission hatchback is rocking a UKL derivative known as FAAR. Developed with an emphasis on electrification, the Frontantriebsarchitektur front-wheel-drive architecture is also used by the BMW X1.
MINI's next-generation Cooper Electric promises go-kart driving thrills, although we've heard that on way too many occasions without actually experiencing that level of handling. Heavier than its combustion-engined sibling, the all-electric hardtop builds on the Cooper SE that launched in 2020 to somewhat mixed reception.
Over in the Old Continent, a grand total of two powertrains and battery packs will be offered in the first year of production. The list comprises the Cooper E and Cooper SE, which belt out 135 kilowatts (think 184 ps or 181 hp) and 160 kilowatts (218 ps or 215 hp).
Not bad for such a small car, especially if you remember that the all-new Cooper E matches the outgoing Cooper SE in terms of power. There is no information available on a hi-po trim level at press time, but knowing MINI, the John Cooper Works is definitely on the horizon.
Mounted neatly in the FAAR platform's floor, the lithium-ion battery is available with either 40.7 kilowatt hours or 54.2 kilowatt hours for the pokier Cooper SE. By comparison, the 2024 model year Cooper SE makes do with 32.6 kWh for a WLTP-rated estimate of 235 kilometers (144 miles) on the combined test cycle.
MINI claims 300 to 400 kilometers (186 to 249 miles) from the larger batteries of the 2025 model, which is pretty good for a car with such a small footprint. In addition to available space in the floor, MINI simply couldn't make a case for an even larger battery due to increased costs and – therefore – a higher MSRP.
To be manufactured in Germany at BMW's assembly plant in Leipzig, the MINI Cooper E and Cooper SE will be joined by the next-generation Countryman. If all goes according to plan, the three-door hatch will start production in November 2023, which – theoretically – makes it a 2024 model. There's also a small crossover in the making, namely a shrunk Countryman by the name of Aceman. It's coming in 2024, and heaven knows if dealers will get it for the 2025 or 2026 model year.
Greatly inspired by Alec Issigonis' original from 1959, the BMW-designed MINI three-door hatchback went live in 2000. The current generation, which is codenamed F55 or F56 depending on the number of doors and F57 for the convertible, started production back in 2013. Car number 1,000,000 rolled off the assembly line in Oxford earlier this year in the form of a three-door Cooper SE for the Canadian market.
MINI's next-generation Cooper Electric promises go-kart driving thrills, although we've heard that on way too many occasions without actually experiencing that level of handling. Heavier than its combustion-engined sibling, the all-electric hardtop builds on the Cooper SE that launched in 2020 to somewhat mixed reception.
Over in the Old Continent, a grand total of two powertrains and battery packs will be offered in the first year of production. The list comprises the Cooper E and Cooper SE, which belt out 135 kilowatts (think 184 ps or 181 hp) and 160 kilowatts (218 ps or 215 hp).
Not bad for such a small car, especially if you remember that the all-new Cooper E matches the outgoing Cooper SE in terms of power. There is no information available on a hi-po trim level at press time, but knowing MINI, the John Cooper Works is definitely on the horizon.
Mounted neatly in the FAAR platform's floor, the lithium-ion battery is available with either 40.7 kilowatt hours or 54.2 kilowatt hours for the pokier Cooper SE. By comparison, the 2024 model year Cooper SE makes do with 32.6 kWh for a WLTP-rated estimate of 235 kilometers (144 miles) on the combined test cycle.
MINI claims 300 to 400 kilometers (186 to 249 miles) from the larger batteries of the 2025 model, which is pretty good for a car with such a small footprint. In addition to available space in the floor, MINI simply couldn't make a case for an even larger battery due to increased costs and – therefore – a higher MSRP.
To be manufactured in Germany at BMW's assembly plant in Leipzig, the MINI Cooper E and Cooper SE will be joined by the next-generation Countryman. If all goes according to plan, the three-door hatch will start production in November 2023, which – theoretically – makes it a 2024 model. There's also a small crossover in the making, namely a shrunk Countryman by the name of Aceman. It's coming in 2024, and heaven knows if dealers will get it for the 2025 or 2026 model year.
Greatly inspired by Alec Issigonis' original from 1959, the BMW-designed MINI three-door hatchback went live in 2000. The current generation, which is codenamed F55 or F56 depending on the number of doors and F57 for the convertible, started production back in 2013. Car number 1,000,000 rolled off the assembly line in Oxford earlier this year in the form of a three-door Cooper SE for the Canadian market.