MINI Cooper Hits New Production Milestone, Anniversary Car Heading to Canada

Since the golden age of motoring, before the BMW Group acquired Mini and started writing its name in capital letters, the Cooper has been a successful vehicle.
The modern-day one was introduced in 2000, and the second gen came out in 2006. Seven years later, MINI put the third and latest generation Cooper into production at the Oxford plant in the United Kingdom. And it was this one that recently celebrated a milestone at the facility, with car #1,000,000 rolling off the line.
Finished in the iconic British Racing Green paint, the milestone MINI 3-door is in the Electric configuration and will head to Canada to meet its owner. The MINI Electric kicks off at CA$48,190 (equal to US$36,056) north of the US border, and it is nicely equipped with standard LED headlights and fog lamps, 16-inch alloys, heated front seats, reversing camera, and a whole bunch of safety systems.
It can travel up to 183 km (114 miles) on a single charge, and the 32 kWh battery pack, which juices up the 181-hp electric motor, takes 35 minutes to charge to 80% at a DC connection. MINI claims the naught to sixty sprint is dealt with in 3.9 seconds, although that's not miles an hour but kilometers per hour, which translates to 37 mph. For extra peace of mind, the battery pack of the MINI Electric is accompanied by an 8-year/160,000 km (99,419 miles) warranty.
On a related note, the British auto marque that operates under the BMW Group's roof is readying the next generation model. It will be offered as an electric vehicle, with the Cooper nameplate attached to it, and will be sold alongside the gasoline-powered versions. Nevertheless, the EV and the ICE variants of the car are expected to be built on different platforms, and the all-quiet one is understood to be just as punchy as its predecessor. Still, a JCW (John Cooper Works) hot hatch derivative could be on the cards. The car's autonomy is believed to significantly increase to a minimum of 240 miles or 386 km on a full charge.
Visually, the new one will look like an evolution of the outgoing vehicle, featuring oval-shaped headlamps of rather significant proportions, a familiar grille design, and a larger overall footprint with wider tracks and more inches between the axles. This means more space on the inside for occupants, and likely a bigger trunk. The new MINI 3-door will still be a subcompact model, continuing the tradition of its predecessors. No one can tell you when it will premiere yet unless they're directly involved in its development. However, it has been reported that it is due sometime next year. It will be either a 2024 or 2025 model stateside, depending on when it will launch here.
