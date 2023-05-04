Electrogenic Unveils Innovative Simple-To-Install Plug and Play EV Conversion Kit for MINI

Fighting technology is like signing up for a lost battle – sooner or later, it'll catch up, and depending on where you stand, you'll either have to step up or step out. Two decades ago, the thought of a fully electric automotive future only existed in proposals and brochures at shareholder meetings. Today, we are talking about fully autonomous vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell cars as a possible future. So, what happens to our beloved vintage vehicles? Electrogenic has a simple solution – a plug-and-play conversion kit for the classic MINI.
British EV technology company Electrogenic, on May 4, announced a new cost-effective solution to electrify the classic MINI. According to the Oxfordshire, UK-based EV technology company, the simple-to-install conversion kit can morph the much-loved vintage car into a fun, clean, reliable, zero-emissions electric vehicle.
It's a no-brainer. Electric cars are costly. But for as low as £15,000 ($18,848) + VAT, you can convert your classic Mini with Electrogenic's simple-to-install plug-and-play drop-in kit.
This isn't the first conversion product out of Electrogenic. The British EV technology company has had previous successes with its classic EV conversion kits developed by its technology arm, Powered by Electrogenic.
Electrogenic currently has drop-in kits for Land Rover Defender, Jaguar E-Type, Triumph Stag, and the classic Porsche 911, with varying specifications on motors, battery, and range. These kits are offered alongside some of their bespoke conversions.
If you are a hands-on petrolhead, you understand conversion kits and the phrase 'simple-to-install' hardly go together – especially if it is an ICE to EV conversion. However, Electrogenic insists their Research & Development team has ensured the drop-in kit is easy to install. What's best is fitting can be done by 'any qualified mechanic.'
Its EV technology is wholly pre-assembled and pretested on a replacement heritage front subframe that swaps the old subframe with its petrol engine.
Once the conversion kit is delivered, a qualified mechanic needs to bolt in the new subframe assembly and wire up the throttle and dashboard, and you are good to go.
"We're delighted to reveal our game-changing 'drop-in' classic MINI EV conversion kit to the world. Electrogenic Co-Founder Steve Drummond said, "It turns the iconic classic Mini into an ideal modern city machine, one that's perfect for zipping about town cleanly and reliably – and sure to bring a smile to the faces of drivers and pedestrians alike." He added.
Electrogenic's MINI EV conversion kit features a 60 bhp (61 ps), 135 Nm (100 lb-ft) water-cooled motor capable of delivering 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of instant electric torque through a fixed ratio drivetrain.
The Oxfordshire-based EV tech company says its powertrain offers more flexibility and adds a jolt of thrust to the tiny classic perfect for city driving.
With a 20kWh OEM-grade battery (pre-mounted and wired on the subframe), the electrified MINI offers 80 miles (129 kilometers) of in-town range. The Euro Type 2 charge port is also pre-mounted and accessible through a range of bespoke replacement grilles available.
According to the press release, the British EV Technology company will offer an extended range option for the classic Mini (ideal for owners who want more range) with an additional battery pack integrated into the car's trunk.
??Electric Mini Conversion Kit??— Electrogenic (@ElectrogenicREV) April 28, 2023
Easy fit, drop-in Mini kit, £15k + VAT.
Coming this autumn
#ElectricMini #PoweredByElectrogenic pic.twitter.com/09BSBJrfqD